Ss. Peter & Paul 7th girls edge Pilot Grove, boys lose season opener

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh grade basketball team had an exciting finish in the season opener Friday night against the Pilot Grove girls.

While trailing by one at the end of three quarters, the Lady Warriors rallied back to beat Pilot Grove with a 6-4 scoring edge in the final period for a 21-20 victory.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys seventh and eighth grade basketball team, they fell in the season opener against Pilot Grove by the scores of 19-16 and 31-23, respectively.

Ss. Peter & Paul girls basketball coach Blake Oswald said this was an exciting game to be a part of. “First game jitters were there,” Oswald said. “Adversity was also there, and perseverance as well. We learned a lot about ourselves in the season opener and I am excited for what the rest of the season has in store for us. These girls played hard until the final buzzer and were able to get a win. Offensively, we have areas we need to improve on. We made poor decisions with the ball, gave up scoring opportunities, and had unnecessary turnovers. Defensively, we got to experience manning up before we went into our zone defense. Once we realized we could anticipate the passes and cause turnovers for ourselves, our confidence started to build.

“Overall, I am proud of how they fought and how they worked as a team. They found a way to win and will build off of this game and become better as the season progresses.”

Ss. Peter & Paul opened the first quarter with a 8-4 lead but was outscored 10-2 in the second to trail at the half by a score of 14-10. Meanwhile, in the third quarter, the Lady Warriors rallied back with a 5-2 advantage to cut the lead to one at 16-15. Ss. Peter & Paul also outscored the Lady Tigers 6-4 in the final period to win the game by one.

Charlotte Rohrbach led the scoring attack for Ss. Peter & Paul with nine points, five rebounds and two steals. Isabel Alvizo finished the game with six points, two assists, one rebound and one steal, while Ellise Gramlich added four points, three rebounds and three steals, Elizabeth Eichelberger two points, two assists, one rebound and one steal, Katelyn Drummond with five rebounds and Aubrey Frederick and Avery Rapp each with one rebound.

For Pilot Grove, Kayleigh Baker had 12, Katie Fenical four, Milly Waller three and Nadeen Zoeller with one.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys seventh grade basketball team, they got off to a slow start against Pilot Grove and trailed 12-2 at the half and 18-7 after three quarters of play. The Warriors held a 9-1 advantage in the fourth.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Evan Oswald said the Warriors dug themselves a 12-1 hole after the first quarter but was really pleased with the effort after that. “With it being our first game, we had some jitters and had some mental mistakes that allowed Pilot Grove to get such a huge lead,” Oswald said. “But like I said, I was pleased with the effort, especially in the second half. We outscored them 14-7 in the second half and had multiple chances to tie the game up at the end. We will build off the positives and work on the mistakes as we go into our next game.”

Sammy Hage paced all scorers in the game for Ss. Peter & Paul with seven points. Khaden Litton and Dylan McGuire chipped in three points each while Caden Schuster added two and Jackson Shelton with one.

In the eighth grade game, Pilot Grove led Ss. Peter & Paul 8-1 after one, 13-8 at the half and 20-12 after three quarters of play before matching the Warriors with 11 points in the final period.

Oswald said this game was very similar to the seventh grade game in that the eighth grade team had some jitters early. “Pilot Grove got out to a pretty good lead, but we played them pretty even after the first quarter,” Oswald said. “I thought our kids handled their pressure fairly well, especially with it being our first game of the year. In the middle of the third quarter we cut the lead down to two, but had a couple of costly miscues that allowed Pilot Grove to stretch the lead back out to eight. I never like to lose, but I was pleased with the overall effort of the team. We got this first game out of our system and will look to get into the win column in our next game.”

Brayden Viertel had the team high for Ss. Peter & Paul with 14 points. Wade Frederick chipped in four points while Grayson Esser added three and Sammy Hage with two.