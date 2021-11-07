New Franklin boys and girls pick up pair of wins against Glasgow

The New Franklin boys and girls middle school basketball picked up a pair of wins Thursday night on the road against the Glasgow Yellowjackets in CAC action.

While the Lady Bulldogs defeated Glasgow 33-7 to improve to 10-2 on the season, the New Franklin boys also led the Yellowjackets from start to finish for a 45-6 win to remain unbeaten on the season at 12-0.

The New Franklin girls never trailed in the game against Glasgow and led 18-0 after one and 24-0 at the half. The Lady Bulldogs also outscored Glasgow 9-7 in the second half.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this was another great road win. “Everybody got many minutes and did good things on both ends of the floor,” Vetter said. “We have four games next week and then one game the following Monday and then the season is finished, so we have five great opportunities to continue to grow and improve.”

Lily Chitwood led the scoring attack in the game for New Franklin with 20 points, 18 of which came in the first half. Lydia Burnett chipped in six points while Canna Jennings added four, Natalie Cuszatt with two and Kayla Evans with one.

For Glasgow, Karsyn Massie had four, Addison Barringhaus two and Asia Strodtman with one.

For the New Franklin boys, they also had a great start while leading Glasgow 10-0 after one, 18-4 at the half and 33-4 after three. The Bulldogs also held a 12-2 advantage in the final period.

New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer said the boys came out and played hard on the defensive end against Glasgow. “We struggled to score in the first half, but the final score reflects all of the kids that they were missing,” Schlotzhauer said. “We play them again in 10 days, hopefully they have everyone back. I think that should be a good game to see.”

Landon Shaw paced all scorers in the game for New Franklin with 18 points. Nolan McGowan chipped in nine, Lane Hackman and Josh Marshall six each, Cade Schlotzhauer five and Haven Singleton with one.

For Glasgow, Jackson Strodtman had six points.