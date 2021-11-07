Five area players selected to Class 1 Region 2 Softball Team

Five area players from the same district were recently selected to the Class 1 Region 2 Softball Team for their play during the 2021 season.

Players were comprised from New Franklin, Pilot Grove, St. Elizabeth, Silex, Clopton, Cairo, New Haven, Westran, Van Far, Vienna, Jamestown, Tuscumbia and Glasgow. Players selected on the all-region team were New Franklin’s Brynn Belstle and Abby Maupin and Pilot Grove’s Marci Lammers, Grace Peterson and Kaitlyn Maggard. Belstle and Maupin were both selected to the first team, while Lammers, Peterson and Maggard were second team selections.

Belstle finished the season hitting .291 with 23 hits in 79 at bats with 15 singles, six doubles, two home runs and 17 RBIs. Belstle also scored 10 runs. Meanwhile, as the main pitcher for the Lady Bulldogs, the freshman hurler finished 13-6 with an ERA of 1.68. Belstle pitched 116 2/3 innings and allowed 60 runs-28 earned-on 75 hits and 29 walks while striking out 226 batters.

As for Maupin, the senior shortstop batted. 341 with 29 hits in 85 at-bats with 21 singles, four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 23 RBIs. Maupin also tied for the team high in runs scored with Carly Dorson with 27.

Lammers, a junior pitcher this season for the Lady Tigers, finished 6-12 with an ERA of 6.241. The right handed hurler pitched 107 2/3 innings and gave up 136 runs, 96 earned, on 145 hits and 69 walks while striking out 131 batters. Meanwhile, as the lead off hitter for Pilot Grove, Lammers hit .358 with 19 hits in 53 at bats with 15 singles, three doubles and one home run.

As for Maggard, the junior second baseman finished the season hitting .420 with 21 hits in 50 at bats with nine singles, seven doubles, one triple and four RBIs.

Peterson, meanwhile, stepped in at the catcher position this season for the Lady Tigers and finished with a .375 clip with 18 hits in 48 at bats with13 singles, three doubles and two home runs.

First team selections in Class 1 Region 2:

Riley Hammond, St. Elizabeth, pitcher, Fr.

Taylor Howard, Silex, pitcher, Sr.

Brynn Belstle, New Franklin, pitcher, Fr.

Shana Yates, Clopton, pitcher, Jr.

Avery Brumley, Cairo, catcher, Fr.

Ella Lucas, St. Elizabeth, Catcher, So.

Mackenzie Wilson, New Haven, catcher, Sr.

Tasia Green, St. Elizabeth, infield, Sr.

Abagail Mooney, Silex, infield, So.

Tori Kemna, St. Elizabeth, infield, Jr.

Abby Maupin, New Franklin, infield, Sr.

Renna Black, Westran, infield, Sr.

Devyn Keller, Van Far, infield, Sr.

Iszy Zenker, Cairo, infield, Jr.

Gwen Gilbert, Silex, outfield, Sr.

Abi Ogle, Cairo, outfield, Jr.

Kadence George, Vienna, outfield, Sr.

Kenzie Dawson, Westran, outfield, Sr.

Emily Wilde, St. Elizabeth, at-large, Sr.

Second Team

Morgan Taylor, Cairo, pitcher, Sr.

Abrea Simmons, Vienna, pitcher, Jr.

Marci Lammers, Pilot Grove, pitcher, Jr.

Maddy Harvey, Westran, pitcher, Sr.

Terra Huffman, Vienna, catcher, Jr.

Grace Peterson, Pilot Grove, catcher, Jr.

Sara Grateke, Silex, catcher, Jr.

Kaitlyn Maggard, Pilot Grove, infield, Jr.

Trinity Paulson, Jamestown, infield, Sr.

Gracie Brumley, Cairo, infield, Jr.

Cheyenne Minks, Tuscumbia, infield, Sr.

Rita Thoroughman, Silex, infield, Jr.

Riley Rosentreter, Vienna, outfield, Jr.

Lauren Otto, St. Elizabeth, outfield, Sr.

Madilyn Ingram, Van Far, outfield, Sr.

Jillian Johnanning, Glasgow, outfield, Sr.

Tori Mudd, Silex, at-large, Jr.