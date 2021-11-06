Pirates fall in district semis against Blair Oaks, 64-38

The Boonville Pirates football team had its season come to an end Friday night in the second round of the Class 3 District 5 playoffs, losing to the state-ranked Blair Oaks Falcons 64-38.

Although the Falcons ended up winning by 26, Boonville trailed by just seven (37-30) early in the third quarter. That turned out to be as close as the Pirates would come as Blair Oaks rallied around junior quarterback Dylan Hair, who rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns while completing 9 of 18 passes for 150 yards and three scores.

Boonville closed out the season at 8-3 overall while Blair Oaks improved to 9-2. The Falcons will advance to the championship game next Friday against top-seeded Mexico. The Bulldogs won 50-19 over Eldon in a No. 1 versus No. 4 matchup.

Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough said great effort by both teams. “Both teams played hard,” Hough said. “Unfortunately, at this point in the year when you make mistakes like we did, you come up short, and we came up short. I thought it was a battle in the first half and then in the second half we got the ball coming out and we talked to the kids about scoring, get the two point conversion and get a stop defensively. Holy cow it was the perfect script. We were driving there and had a penalty. If you look at the stats it was a pretty even game but we had seven penalties for 74 yards. Crucial mistakes in big games like this against a great opponent kill you.

“We had a lot of excitement coming into the season, though. We faced a lot of adversity mentally and we accepted everything. We accepted our failures, challenged ourselves as men, and stepped up and had a good year. We got out hearts broken, I’m not going to lie against Hallsville. We had a lot invested in that game and talked about being a championship team but fell short. Each week we’ve come together as a group and our kids have stepped up. I just hope they realize what they’ve done. We’re moving in the right direction; we’ve just go to get over the hump. It’s a big hump, though. We want to be like Blair Oaks so that’s where we’re at.”

The Pirates are close after knocking off the No. 1 ranked and defending state champions 43-35 during Week 4 of the season.

Boonville also stood toe to toe with Blair Oaks for three quarters down by seven.

But give credit where credit is due. The Falcons made the plays when they had to and held a potent Boonville team to just 22 points at the half.

Blair Oaks also scored on every possession but one in the first half and led off the game by using only three plays to get the score when Hair found receiver Zachary Herigon all alone down the sidelines on a 39 yard pass to go up 6-0 with 11:03 left.

Although Blair Oaks used only 57 seconds on the clock, Boonville took a little longer but got the same result when junior quarterback Colby Caton found receiver Jamesian McKee in the back of the end zone for a touchdown on a great catch to tie the game at 6-6. McKee also gave the Pirates an early lead by scoring on the two-point conversion to make it 8-6.

That turned out to be the only time Blair Oaks trailed in the game as the Falcons drove the ball 58 yards on 12 plays on their next drive for the score on a 5 yard run by junior Wil Libbert with 2:04 left in the opening quarter to extend the lead to 14-8.

Blair Oaks then caught a break on Boonville’s next possession from the Falcons 48 when junior Alec Wieberg picked up a Colby Caton pass at the Pirates 33. Four plays later after moving the ball to the 5, Hair took it in for the score to push the lead to 22-8 with 11:08 remaining in the half.

The Pirates didn’t go down without a fight, though. After taking over at their own 40 on the ensuing kickoff, Boonville used only seven plays to get the score on a 3-yard run by Caton to cut the lead to 22-14 with 7:56 left. Caton also scored on the two-point conversion to make it 22-16.

Unfortunately for Boonville, the Falcons still had plenty of time to put up two more scores in the half. Blair Oaks answered Boonville’s touchdown with its fourth score of the game by moving the ball 56 yards on just four plays. Hair found junior receiver Adam Hall on a 39 yard pass across the middle for the touchdown to go ahead 28-16. Cadon Garber then scored on the two-point conversion to go up 30-16.

Then, after holding the Pirates on their next possession on a big fourth and three at their own 43, the Falcons came right back with their fifth touchdown on a four play, 47 yard drive on a 26-yard pass from Hair to Wieberg to push the lead to 37-16 with 3:30 left.

Boonville got a touchdown right before the half on a 3-yard run by McKee to cut the lead to 37-22 with 1:02 left.

Blair Oaks finished the first half with 252 yards of total offense while Boonville had 203 yards.

In the third quarter, the Pirates hit paydirt first on a 58-yard touchdown run by sophomore Dakota Troost to cut the lead to seven at 37-30 with 11:50 left. Meanwhile, after both teams punted the ball on their next possessions, Blair Oaks hit paydirt again on a 25 yard run up the middle by Hair to extend the lead to 44-30.

The Falcons also took advantage on another interception at the Boonville 33 to start the fourth quarter. After the pick by Herigon, Blair Oaks took only three plays to get the score on a 22-yard run by Hair to make it 51-30 with 10:33 left. Then, after Boonville scored again on a 4-yard run by McKee to cut the lead to 51-38, Blair Oaks would come back with two more scores on a 15 yard run by Hair and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by Bryson Varner to push the lead to 64-38.

Blair Oaks finished the game with 250 yards rushing and another 150 passing for a total of 400 while Boonville had 289 yards on the ground and another 118 in the air for a total of 407.

Troost led all rushers in the game for Boonville with four carries for 122 yards and one touchdown. Caton had 21 carries for 84 yards and one score, while McKee added 11 carries for 39 yards and two scores and DaWan Lomax 11 carries for 37 yards.

Caton also completed 10 of 16 passes for 109 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Lomax was the leading receiver with four catches for 57 yards while Troost had two catches for 21 yards, Blake Griffin one catch for 16 yards, McKee one catch for 11 yards and one touchdown, Jackson Johns also with one catch for 11 yards, and Caton one catch for 9 yards.

On defense for Boonville, Peyton Hahn and Tyson Ellison tied for the team high with a total of nine tackles. Ellison also finished the game with 1.5 tackles for loss. Connor Acton finished the game with a total of eight tackles, while Colby Caton had six tackles, Max Eckerle with five tackles and one half sack, Nash Mckenzie also with five tackles, Dakota Troost with four tackles and one interception, Travis Dell with four tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack, Jackson Johns and Jamesian McKee each with two tackles, and DaWan Lomax and Gage Hodges with one tackle each.

For Blair Oaks, Garber finished second in rushing yards behind Hair with 14 carries for 73 yards. Meanwhile, in receiving yards, Herigon had four catches for 64 yards and one score. Hall finished with two for 49 yards and one touchdown, while Wieberg added one for 26 yards and one score, Libbert one for 8 yards, and Nicholas Closser one for 3 yards.