New Franklin boys improve to 11-0, girls win by 11 against Fayette

The New Franklin boys and girls middle school basketball team picked up wins Wednesday on the road by beating the Fayette Falcons by the scores of 35-10 and 30-19, respectively.

The New Franklin boys, improving to 11-0 on the season, outscored Fayette in three out of the four quarters of play and led 12-2 after one and 23-2 at the half. Meanwhile, after Fayette rallied back with a 5-4 advantage in the third period, New Franklin came back and outscored the Bulldogs 8-3 in the final period to win the game by 25.

New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer said the boys jumped out to a big first half lead in this game. “The boys really set a tone defensively from the beginning by guarding the lane well,” Schlotzhauer said. “We didn’t allow inside touches against their big and swarmed the ball when it got inside. Offensively, we lulled a bit in the third quarter, but we weren’t getting transition points, so that’s to be expected.”

Caden Schlotzhauer had the game high for New Franklin with 14 points. Landon Shaw chipped in nine while Lane Hackman added five and Nolan McGowan and Josh Marshall each with three.

For Fayette, Peyton Oeth had seven points.

As for the New Franklin girls, they also had a great start while leading Fayette 6-0 after first period’s end and 14-3 at the half. Meanwhile, after Fayette outscored New Franklin 7-6 in the third quarter, New Franklin came back and held a 10-9 advantage in the final period to win the game by 11.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this was a great road win. “I thought we had good ball movement and contributions from everyone, and we played physical throughout when needed,” Vetter said. “I am proud of this group.”

Lily Chitwood sizzled the nets with 16 points to lead all scorers for New Franklin, 9-2. Lydia Burnett chipped in six while Skylar Greenwood added four and Callie Chitwood and Canna Jennings each with two.

For Fayette, Browyn Eubanks had six points and Leah Thies with four.