Boonville to compete in Centralia Jamboree on Nov. 18

Boonville Athletic Director Chris Shikles released the schedule for the Centralia Basketball Jamboree on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Teams participating in the Jamboree along with Boonville are Centralia and Moberly.

The Centralia girls will play Boonville in the first game at 5 p.m., followed by the Centralia boys versus Boonville at 5:40, Moberly girls versus Boonville at 6:20, Moberly boys versus Boonville at 7, Centralia girls versus Moberly at 7:40, and Centralia boys versus Moberly at 8:20.

Shikles said each scrimmage will be three six minute quarters. He said team scoring and team fouls will be kept on the score board, and will be cleared after each six minute session. Personal fouls will not be kept or tallied. Individual player scoring will not be recorded. Two timeouts per team per session will be allowed to allow for teaching and instruction.

Admission to the Jamboree is $2 per person with under school age kids getting in free.

Schedule:

Note: The Boonville boys and girls basketball teams will open the 2021-22 season in the Tri-County Conference Tournament, which will be held in Boonville, on November 29 thru December 4. After the TCC Tournament, the Boonville boys and girls will participate in the Centralia Tournament on December 6-11.