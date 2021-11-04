Boonville, area teams get a jump on 2021-22 season in basketball and wrestling

To get a jump on the 2021-22 season, Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker could wait no longer to hold his teams first official practice at 12 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1.

After capturing the school’s first-ever state title in basketball last year, Hunziker got a jump on the upcoming season with a midnight practice along with dinner and a movie in the gymnasium.

Of course, the Lady Pirates weren’t the only team to hit the hardwood with its first official practice. The Boonville Pirates basketball team and the Boonville Pirates wrestling team also kicked off the season with its first practice on Monday, although both teams were still missing several players due to the Boonville Pirates football team still playing in the district playoffs.

Pilot Grove, New Franklin and Bunceton also opened the season with practice on Monday.

With 22 girls suited out for the 2021-22 season, Hunziker said he feels like the first day of practice sets the tone for the rest of the season by emphasizing what they feel is important to their identity and how they want to play this year.

“We want to give our team a clear picture of our expectations but also have fun playing the game we love,” Hunziker said. “This year we did something different with our program by holding a Midnight Madness, which was used as both practice and a team bonding experience. The girls came in at midnight for a two hour practice, followed by a lock-in, where they had snacks, played games, watched a movie then slept in the gym/locker room until morning since there was no school that day for the players. Our main focus for the first practice and pretty much week 1 is to get our basketball legs underneath us. I always tell the team that everything such as our transition game along with our defense looks better once we get into game shape.

“We improve this by keeping practice as up-tempo as much as we can going segment to segment with short breaks in between. Throughout Midnight Madness we emphasized our transition game and getting up the floor as quickly as possible making smart decisions versus the defense allowing us to get a high percentage shot. Our offense and defense were introduced by breaking it down into position drills that let the team understand what we are looking to do. The team also spent some time on skill development that focused on some of the fundamentals needed to perform.”

Hunziker said the team will continue to work on the things they did on Day 1 but also dig deeper into their offensive and defensive systems. He said the Lady Pirates have to little by little master some of the concepts learned throughout the first few days and gradually build on those before their first game or even the Jamboree.

After the Jamboree on November 18, the Boonville boys and girls basketball teams will play in the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Boonville on November 29-December 4.

As for the Boonville boys basketball team, they had slightly less numbers than the girls only because of several players still fighting for a district title in football.

Boonville Pirates basketball coach Mark Anderson said 16 boys in grades 9-12 participate in the first day of practice on Monday.

“We’re still waiting on as many as 10-12 guys, most of whom are varsity or JV guys,” Anderson said. “Our first official practice on Monday didn’t look a whole lot different than our preseason workouts, apart from being a little more structured and a little longer. Thus, while it’s exciting to have the first official practice, in a lot of ways, our first real practice won’t really start until our football guys arrive (and I’m fine with that not being for a few more weeks). Having said that, our freshmen team will probably start to have more traditional practices since most of them are here this week.”

The Boonville Pirates wrestling team was also short on bodies for the first day of practice. Second-year coach Justin Hahn said he is expecting around 28 wrestlers this year.

“We had 28 sign up at the meeting and I know I have a couple on the fence that I hope come out,” Hahn said. “Four of the 28 are girls. The first week we’re getting back into shape and refreshing on technique and drills. We will focus on the basics at the beginning while most of my returners are still playing football. This year I want to emphasize the single leg takedown and give the kids confidence in their ability to shoot. I am excited about our new assistant coach, Trevor Ditto, and I am glad to have two experienced coaches (Kyle Newham and Christian Stock) helping out as well.”

The Boonville Pirates wrestling team will open the season on Tuesday, November 27 on the road in a triangular against Fatima, Higginsville and Odessa. The Pirates wrestlers, however, will have to wait almost a month to host their first home meet of the season against Osage and Hallsville on December 20.

New Franklin boys basketball coach Ross Dobson also welcomed 20 players for the first day of practice on Monday.

In his third season as head coach, Dobson said the team worked on offense and defense on the first day of practice. “The plans are to continue to improve on the defensive and offensive side of the ball,” Dobson said.

Dobson said the 20 players are the largest number of players out for basketball during his tenure at the school.

New Franklin girls basketball coach Morgan Vetter welcomed 14 girls for the first day of practice on Monday.

Vetter said the first practice consisted of conditioning, shooting drills, skill work drills, and inbounding plays. “This whole first week will have conditioning and then going over offenses,” Vetter said. “We have to work the body and then work the mind. The first day of practice sets the tone for the conditioning week. It also lays the foundation of our ways to attack defenses in our motion and set offenses.”

The New Franklin boys and girls basketball teams will tip off the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, November 23 on the road against the Salisbury Panthers, starting at 5 p.m.

As for the Pilot Grove boys basketball team, head coach Derek Skaggs said the Tigers had 20 participate in the first practice of the season on Monday.

Skaggs said the Tigers are hoping to be high-energy and intense for the next few weeks.

“This year we were not able to focus on conditioning as early as normal,” Skaggs said. “With that happening, we will be doing that a bit more than usual in the early weeks I would say. We will also be progressing through skills to a more team-oriented focus by weeks three and four.”

With the first contest of the season not until November 30, Skaggs said the Tigers have plenty of time to spread out some things that they would normally be squeezing in a short amount of time.

“We’re excited about our new group as always and we have three returning players from last year’s varsity squad,” Skaggs said.

As for the Lady Tigers basketball basketball team, head coach Grant Fricke said the first day of practice was used to go over fundamentals, rebounding drills, shooting, and defensive drills.

“We kept the intensity high,” Fricke said. “Plans for the rest of the week are to keep the energy, effort, and enthusiasm at an all time high. We will continue to tackle fundamentals and build off of drills that we need to perfect before game one. This includes defense, offense and team building drills.”

Fricke said the first day of practice is always different than the rest because everybody in the gym is excited and ready to go. He added that everybody is fresh, no fatigue, and the communication is loud. “We hope to hold on to this bubble of energy throughout the season, but it is inevitable, like every team, that we will get tired from the wear and tear of the season,” Fricke said.