Pirates put up a good fight in 5-2 loss to Marshall

The Boonville Pirates soccer coach Alec Adair knew firsthand that Marshall would hold nothing back against his Pirates Monday night in the opening round of the Class 2 District 6 Tournament in Odessa.

Although the Pirates came in as a No. 7 seed versus No. 2 Marshall, Adair also knew his team would give it their all no matter what the score.

As it turned out, Boonville battled for the full 80 minutes against Marshall only to come up on the short end 5-2.

While the Pirates closed out the season at 0-15 overall, Adair said Marshall was very quick with the ball and possessed the ball well.

“We lost to a great team,” Adair said. “They were disciplined with their game plan and had control of the ball for the majority of the game. The boys fought extremely hard and left everything out on the field. Their tackles were strong and they played with a great sense of urgency. In the first half, we played a lot of defense but we kept our shape and stayed strong. A couple unlucky bounces had us looking at a 3-0 deficit. The boys came out and set a physical tone from the start of the second half. Our second half looked even better than the first half. We got on the board with two beautiful goals from Austin Coleman and had strong play from all 11 on the field. We played the No. 2 seed extremely well and the whole coaching staff was proud of how hard the boys fought until the final whistle. We are impressed by the improvements made by this team day in and day out. Every day they came to work, and that's what we asked for. Having a group with this kind of work ethic is rare, and it was an honor for all three of us to be able to coach them.”

In other games on Monday, No. 5 Oak Grove defeated No. 4 Sacred Heart 3-0 while No. 3 Odessa turned back No. 6 Moberly 8-0.

As for the match against Marshall, the Pirates came out slow to start while giving up three goals in the first half at the 9:34, 17:11 and 35:23 mark to trail 3-0 at the break. Meanwhile, in the second half, the Owls found the back of the net for a fourth time in the game at the 60:13 mark to extend the lead to 4-0. Then, with 61:54 left in the game, senior Austin Coleman scored the first of his two goals to cut Marshall’s lead to 4-1. Marshall answered with another goal three minutes later at the 64:04 mark to go up 5-1 only to have Boonville come back with its final goal of the game, and Coleman’s second, at the 74:29 mark to make it 5-2.

Marshall also dominated Boonville in shots on goals and shot attempts in the match. The Owls finished with 19 shots on goal and 36 shot attempts, while Boonville had four shots on goal and 10 shot attempts.

Senior goalie Gage Allison, meanwhile, finished the match with 19 saves on the night.

As far as fouls in the match, Boonville finished with nine fouls compared to seven for Marshall.