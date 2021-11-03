New Franklin lead Cairo from start to finish, girls lose to Bearcats

The New Franklin boys middle school basketball team outscored Northeast of Cairo 14-5 in the first quarter and never looked back, beating the Bearcats Tuesday night in New Franklin 41-11.

As for the New Franklin girls middle school basketball team, they fell to Cairo 40-25.

The New Franklin boys, 10-0 on the season, outscored Cairo in three of the four quarters and matched the Bearcats in one period. The Bulldogs led 16-7 at the half and 30-9 after three quarters of play before outscoring Cairo 11-2 in the final period.

New Franklin boys coach Jim Schlotzhauer said the boys really played their tails off on defense. “Giving up 11 points to the team that received third in our conference tournament is a solid show of teamwork,” Schlotzhauer said. “I was really pleased with how we guarded them in the half court.”

Cade Schlotzhauer finished the game with 21 points to lead all scorers for New Franklin. Landon Shaw chipped in nine while Lane Hackman had five, Nolan McGowan four and Haven Singleton with two.

Cairo was led by Wright Sander with four points.

As for the New Franklin girls, they trailed Cairo 9-1 after one and 12-5 at the half before rallying back with a 14-12 advantage in the third quarter to cut the lead to five at 24-19. Meanwhile, in the final period, Cairo outscored New Franklin 16-6.

New Franklin girls coach Morgan Vetter said the Lady Bulldogs have some lingering sickness and one player gone. “The girls played hard and we hope to get a little healthier,” Vetter said.

Olivia Cross and Jaycee David had 15 and 10 points, respectively, in the game for Cairo.

For New Franklin, Lily Chitwood finished the game with 11 points. Lydia Burnett chipped in nine while Canna Jennings added three and Callie Chitwood with two.