New Franklin boys remain perfect, girls rally for win in OT

The New Franklin boys middle school basketball team continued its winning ways last Friday at home by beating the Prairie Home Panthers 31-19.

Fresh off from capturing the championship in the CAC Tournament one night earlier in New Franklin, the Bulldogs held little back against Prairie Home by outscoring the Panthers in each of the four quarters of play. New Franklin, improving to 9-0 on the season, led Prairie Home 9-4 after first period’s end, 16-6 at the half and 25-14 after three. New Franklin also held a 6-5 advantage in the final period to win the game by 12.

New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer said the boys really struggled to score the ball against Prairie Home. “This was the third time we have played Prairie Home and I thought their zone was much improved. “This was our fourth game in fight nights, so we got very little out of our press and struggled to score it in the half court,” Schlotzhauer said. “Our defense won us the game tonight, certainly not our offense.”

Cade Schlotzhauer paced all scorers in the game for New Franklin with 13 points. Haven Singleton chipped in seven while Lane Hackman added three and Josh Marshall, Landon Shaw, Nolan McGowan and Daniel Hackman each with two.

For Prairie Home, Cooper Brown and Carter Pethan each had eight points.

As for the New Franklin girls basketball team, they had to overcome a slow start to win by four in overtime against Prairie Home 33-29.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said the best word to describe the game was heart. “The girls played hard, they learned, and they grew together,” Vetter said. “Four games in one week is a tough challenge for any team, but they took it head on.”

New Franklin trailed for pretty much the entire game against Prairie Home as the Lady Panthers led 7-6 after one, 19-11 at the half and 21-20 after three quarters of play. However, in the fourth quarter, the Lady Bulldogs rallied back with a 7-6 advantage to tie the game at 27-all at the end of regulation. Meanwhile, in overtime, New Franklin outscored Prairie Home 6-2 for the win.

Lily Chitwood led the scoring attack in the game for New Franklin with 25 points, 19 of which came in the second half and overtime. Skylar Greenwood chipped in six points while Lydia Burnett added two.

For Prairie Home, Jordyn Alpers had nine, Ava Marcum eight, Abby Gerke and Reagan Haslag four each and Justice Case and Maddie Kuester with two points apiece.