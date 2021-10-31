Tracy qualifies for state in cross-country

Prairie Home senior Savanna Tracy will be making her second trip to the state tournament after placing 14th out of 73 runners in a time of 24:16 during the Class 1 District 3 Meet Saturday in Linn.

Prairie Home cross-country coach Marie Pope said four of the seven runners for the Panthers ran this course last season and three had never competed at districts before. “Linn is a super tough course, and they raced so well today,” Pope said.

Riley Bryan of Smithton ran away with the title in the girls race in a time of 18:54.60, while Addison Barringhaus of Glasgow finished second overall in 21:32.00.

Aubree Hedgpeth finished 66th overall for Prairie Home in a time of 32:20, while Kelcy Mullett placed 71st overall in 36:18.

The Glasgow girls cross-country team also captured the team title with 52 points while New Haven finished second with 56 points.

In the boys race, which consisted of 90 runners, Bennett Mantooth of Hermitage finished first in a time of 17:37.70 while Justin Horn, also of Hermitage, placed second in a time of 17:54.

For Prairie Home, Wyatt Case finished 71st overall in a time of 22:58. Preston Scheidt placed 79th overall in 23:37, followed by Landon Case in 81st place in 24:06 and Will Wright in 87th place in 26:09.

The Hermitage boys also won the team title with 30 points while Wellsville-Middleton finished second with 87 points.