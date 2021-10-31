Pulliam named to Class 3 Region 4 Softball Team

Boonville junior Abby Pulliam joined a short list of elite players after being selected to the Class 3 Region 4 All-Region Softball Team for the 2021 season.

Pulliam, a three-year starter for Boonville, was named to the second team as an infielder but spent most of her time in the circle for the Lady Pirates.

Pulliam led Boonville in hitting with a .386 clip with 34 hits in 88 at bats with 27 singles and three home runs. Pulliam also had four doubles, 12 RBIs and scored nine runs.

For the season, Pulliam finished with 13 multi-hit games and had three games where she had three hits or more. The junior standout went 3-for-4 against Moberly with one single, two doubles and two RBIs. She was also 3-for-4 against Kearney with two singles, one home run and one RBI. Meanwhile, in the conference opener against Southern Boone, Pulliam went 3-for-3 with two singles, a home run and one RBI.

Pulliam also finished with a .450 average in six league games with nine hits in 20 at bats with eight singles, one home run and two RBIs. In non-league games, Pulliam hit .369 with 24 hits in 65 at bats with 18 singles, four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs.

In the circle, Pulliam went 10-10 in 3.93 ERA while pitching 121 of the team’s 172 2/3 innings. Pulliam allowed 96 runs-68 of which were earned-and struck out 121 batters while walking 35.

The right-handed hurler had her best games against New Franklin and Marshall while striking out 12 and 11 batters, respectively. In the game against New Franklin, Pulliam pitched nine innings and allowed three runs on five hits and four walks. Meanwhile, in the game against Marshall, Pulliam pitched seven innings and gave up five runs on 10 hits and two walks. Both games were wins for Pulliam.

In league games this past season, Pulliam went 2-for-4 with an ERA of 2.40 while pitching 35 innings and giving up 33 runs-21 earned-on 46 hits and 14 walks while striking out 33 batters.

In non-league games, Pulliam finished 8-5 while pitching 79 innings and giving up 59 runs-46 earned-on 97 hits and 21 walks while striking out 75 batters for an ERA of 4.076.