New Franklin boys remain unbeaten, capture first in CAC Tournament

Up until Thursday’s championship in the CAC Tournament in New Franklin, the New Franklin boys middle school basketball team was perfect through seven games.

Make that eight games now for the Bulldogs after beating Glasgow 20-12 to improve to 8-0 on the season.

Although neither team scored in double digits for all four quarters, head coach Jim Schlotzhauer said to hold a team that reached the championship to 12 points is fantastic. “The boys really guarded tonight,” Schlotzhauer said. “I was very pleased with our level of energy and commitment on both ends to bring home a win. We struggled to make open shots, but made some plays down the stretch to put the game away. I’m very proud of this group of boys for continuing to work together and improve.”

New Franklin led at the end of each quarter against Glasgow while taking a 10-9 lead into the half and a 16-9 advantage after three quarters of play. The Bulldogs also outscored Glasgow 4-3 in the final period to seal the victory.

Cade Schlotzhauer had 13 of the team’s 20 points for New Franklin, while Landon Shaw chipped in five and Lane Hackman with two.

For Glasgow, Zack Sayler and Nathan Prentzler each had five points.

As for the New Franklin girls middle school basketball team, they defeated Community in the third place game 34-26.

The Lady Bulldogs, 8-1 on the season, opened the first half with a 17-12 lead against Community and then outscored the Trojans 17-14 in the final-two periods for the win.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said the best words to describe the game against Community is heart. “The girls played hard, they learned and they grew together,” Vetter said. “Four games is a tough challenge for any team, but they took it head on. I look forward to a break until next week’s games.”

Lily Chitwood led the scoring attack in the game for New Franklin with 19 points, 12 of which came in the first half. Lydia Burnett chipped in seven, Callie Chitwood four and Skylar Greenwood and Canna Jennings each with two.

Community was led by Peyton Beamer with 13.

In the girl’s fifth place game, Pilot Grove defeated Slater’s B-team 33-12.

Milly Waller had eight points to lead all scorers for Pilot Grove, while Nevean Evans finished with eight points for Slater.

Meanwhile, in the seventh place game, Slater beat Madison 17-6.

Courtney Falls paced all scorers in the game for Slater with eight points. Annie Burton and Avery Carr each had two points in the game for Madison.

In the boy’s third place game, No. 1 Cairo throttled No. 6 Slater 40-27.

Shaun Luecke had 22 points in the game for Cairo, while Carter Duncan tossed in 10 points for Slater.

In the fifth place game, Sturgeon boys finished eight better than Pilot Grove 36-28.

Carson Giehrig had the game-high for Sturgeon with 17 points, while Westin Rentel led all scorers for Pilot Grove with 12.

In the seventh place game, Caden Thomas scored 11 points to lead Community past Madison 16-10.

Tanner Woods had the high game for Madison with four points.