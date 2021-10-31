Brownfield selected to second team in TCC

Boonville senior Addi Brownfield was recently selected to the Tri-County All-Conference second team in volleyball for the 2021 season.

Brownfield, a three-year starter for the Lady Pirates, helped Boonville to a 13-10-3 overall record and 4-3 mark in the Tri-County Conference under head coach Dina Herzog this season.

While being named to the Class 3 District 13 All-District Team as well, Herzog said Brownfield has been a huge part of the team’s success the past two season. “This girl hates to lose and will not give up without a fight,” Herzog said of Brownfield after being selected to the all-district team. “Her team leadership and positive energy on the court makes a coach’s job easier. She takes charge, plays smart and gives 100 percent all the time. The younger kids see and want to be competitive, too. Addi has been a real pleasure to coach and Boonville High School will miss her next year.”

Brownfield, who played outside hitter for the Lady Pirates, finished the season with 202 kills on 563 attack attempts for a 35.9 kill percentage. She also had 219 digs for an average of 8.42 digs per match along with 175 serve attempts for 96 percent and 12 total aces for 6.9 percent. Brownfield also had 352 serve receptions for 95.6 percent along with 52 assists, 11 assisted blocks and two solo blocks for the season.

Blair Oaks captured the conference championship at 7-0 while California finished second at 6-1, Boonville, Hallsville and Eldon tied for third at 4-3, Osage sixth at 2-5, Versailles seventh at 1-6 and Southern Boone eighth at 0-7.

Players selected to the first team in the TCC in volleyball were Autumn Bax, Payton Mitchell, Kennedy Flanner and Madi Rissmiller of Blair Oaks, Ella Lewis and Emma Whitson of California, and Tatum Frank of Eldon.

Joining Brownfield on the second team in the TCC were Isabella Kincaid of California, Sarah Girard of Blair Oaks, Lauren Blakemore of Hallsville, Shelby Spriggs of Osage, Kylee Richey of Versailles and Jaci Mueller of Eldon.

Honorable mention all-conference selections were Taylor Germann of Southern Boone, Ashlyn Hough of Hallsville and Anna Wekenborg of Blair Oaks.

Megan Distler and staff of Blair Oaks were selected as the head coach and staff of the year in the TCC, while Payton Mitchell of Blair Oaks was the most outstanding player.