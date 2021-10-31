Bledsoe, Massa and Williams set PRs at C3 D4 CC Meet

The Boonville boys and girls cross-country teams closed out the 2021 season Saturday while competing in the Class 3 District 4 Meet at Missouri Western University in St. Joseph.

Although the Pirates and Lady Pirates had no one make it in the top 15 to move on to the state meet, head coach Melissa Baker said she was still proud of all the runners. “TaNaja Bledsoe, Rachel Massa and Hayden Williams all ran personal records,” Baker said. “They looked strong in their race and met their personal goal of running a PR. I am proud of all of our runners for working hard this cross country season and pushing themselves from the beginning of the season to the last cross country race of the season. This was Rachel’s last cross country race as a senior, and are thankful for her leadership and dedication she contributed to our team as a dual sport athlete. The runners said the course was hard, but not as hard as our conference course. There were some hills and tight spots on the course. It was quite a drive to get to St. Joseph, but I felt like the competition was good for our team. It wasn’t much different than all of our other races this season.”

In the boys race, which consisted of 113 runners, Jag Galapin of Maryville captured first in a time of 17:24 while Cale Sterling, also of Maryville, finished second in a time of 17:50.50.

For Boonville, Hayden Williams placed 48th overall with a personal record time of 20:28.60. William Schenck, meanwhile, finished 83rd overall in 22:18.90. Ryan Jones placed 93rd overall in 22:59, followed by Edison Baker in 102nd place in 24:58.40, and Jeremy Birk in 109th place in 26:37.60.

Maryville also captured the team title with 23 points. St. Michael the Archangel finished second with 41 points, followed by Lutheran-Kansas City with 128, Knob Noster 141, Holden 150, California 163, Pembroke Hill 181, Chillicothe 194, Clinton 227, Eldon 242, Versailles 296, Savannah 328, Odessa 348 and Boonville in 14th place at 379.

In the girls race, which consisted of 79 runners, Zoe Martonfi of Eldon finished first in a time of 19:58.60 while Elsa Henry of St. Michael the Archangel placed second in a time of 20:39.00.

For Boonville, TaNaja Bledsoe finished 42nd overall with a personal record time of 25:03. Emily Gibson placed 45th overall in a time of 25:25.90, while Rachel Massa turned in a personal record time of 25:38.80 for 49th place.

In the final team standings for the girls, Pembroke Hill captured first with 64 points. Notre Dame de Sion finished second with 78 points, followed by Eldon with 107, Macon 120, Chillicothe 121, Knob Noster 128, Clinton 134, St. Michael the Archangel 140 and California 185.