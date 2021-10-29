Pirates win district opener against Fulton 40-20, next up Blair Oaks in semis

Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough is a firm believer that all you need to do to win a football game is score more points than your opponent.

Such was the case Friday night in the opening round of the Class 3 District 5 playoffs as the No. 2 Boonville Pirates overcome a sluggish first half to beat No. 7 Fulton 40-20.

Boonville, 8-2 on the season, will now get a chance to beat Blair Oaks for the second time this season next Friday in the semifinal round at Gene Reagan field in Boonville. The Pirates handed Blair Oaks its first loss of the season in Week 4 41-35. However since then the Falcons have averaged over 60 ppg while improving to 8-2 on the season.

Although Boonville racked up over 460 yards in total offense against Fulton, who entered the game 0-9, Hough said he never felt like the team got in a flow offensively and dropped some balls that they normally catch. “I thought our kids were super motivated to come out and their words said that but to me I'm an actions guy and our play wasn't there, so we’ve got to make some adjustments and figure out what's going on and see what happens,” Hough said. “But credit goes to Fulton as well. They kind of did some nice things defensively. I felt like our team speed coming in would be a nice advantage but what they did defensively kind of took that away from us.”

Boonville junior quarterback Colby Caton had no problem adjusting to Fulton defensively while finishing with 18 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown and completing 8 of 13 passes for 137 yards and two scores.

“I thought we started off really slow,” Caton said. “It’s not what we wanted at all, but we came out in the second half played a little bit better. Still not to our potential. We’ve got to play better than that next week. It’s as simple as that. We won so we need to put this behind us and move forward.”

Although the Pirates wound up outscoring Fulton 26-13 in the second half, the first half was too close for comfort as Fulton trailed by just one (8-7) with 4:35 left in the half.

Boonville never trailed in the game while hitting paydirt first on a 12-yard run by senior running back DaWan Lomax with 9:20 left in the second quarter to go up 6-0. Senior Jamesian McKee then crossed the goal line like he has so many times during the season on the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.

However, on Fulton’s next possession from their own 47, the Hornets moved the ball down field on a nice drive by covering 53 yards on nine plays for the score on a 14-yard run by junior quarterback Walker Gohring to cut the lead to 8-7 with 4:35 left in the half.

Fulton never got any closer in the ball game as Boonville came right back on its next possession by moving the ball 73 yards on nine plays for the score on a 2-yard run by Caton to extend the lead to 14-7 at the half.

With only one touchdown separating the two teams at the midway point in the ball game, the first half stats told a different story as Boonville finished with 208 yards in total offense compared to just 114 for Fulton. The Hornets also had just 1 passing yard in the first half.

Hough said Fulton ran between the tackles in the first half and his team struggled with some of the stuff that they were doing with their pitch stuff. “I thought our kids found a way to get it done, especially in the second half,” Hough said. “I thought our effort was a little bit better than the first half.”

So much so that Fulton didn’t know what hit them to start the third quarter as Boonville came out and moved the ball down field with a good mixture of run and pass. The Pirates also took almost six minutes off the clock by moving the ball 66 yards on 13 plays. Sophomore Dakota Troost capped off the drive with a 16-yard run with 6:38 left to push the lead to 20-7.

The Hornets could do little on their next two drives by running only three plays before punting the ball back to Boonville. Then, after recovering a Boonville fumble on its next drive at the Fulton 18, the Hornets again came up short on a fourth and five at the Pirates 47.

Boonville wasted no time putting the ball in the end zone after that when Caton hooked up with Troost, who out-ran the coverage on a 51-yard scoring strike with 8:47 left in the fourth quarter to make it 26-7. The next play on the two-point conversion brought the crowd and student section to their feet as senior Hayden Mendez found a seam on the two-point conversion for the score to go up 28-7.

Mendez said he was just running to run. “I’ve always been called Little by people but I proved that I can be as big as everyone else,” Mendez said. “You just have to have heart. I knew I was going to get the ball because coach put in a play for me during practice just this week, and then when I score I had to find Jamesian (McKee) and celebrate.”

Boonville continued to celebrate after that when Caton found junior receiver Jackson Johns open on a 38 yard strike down the middle on an over the shoulder catch to extend the lead to 34-7 with 7:54 left. Then, after Fulton found the end zone on its next possession on a 18-yard run by junior running back Tyreion Logan to make it 34-14 with 4:34 remaining, Boonville came right back with a touchdown of its own on a 17 yard run by sophomore running back Rhodes Leonard to push the lead to 40-14.

Fulton added a late touchdown with 7 seconds left on a 12-yard run by junior Josh Reams to cut the lead in half at 40-20.

Boonville finished the game with 17 first downs along with 329 yards rushing and 137 passing for a total of 466. Fulton had 14 first downs in the game along with 268 yards rushing and 1 yard passing for a total of 269.

Caton’s 108 yards rushing led the Pirates but not far behind was Lomax with 12 carries for 105 yards and one touchdown. McKee had seven carries for 34 yards, while Troost added four carries for 25 yards and one score, Blake Griffin one carry for 17 yards and Johns one carry for 16 yards.

Troost also had two catches for 55 yards and one touchdown, while Johns added two receptions for 45 yards and one score, Lomax two catches for 23 yards and McKee two for 14 yards.

For Fulton, Logan had 21 carries for 122 yards. Gohring, meanwhile, completed 1 of 8 passes for 1 yard with one interception.