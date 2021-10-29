New Franklin boys to play for title in CAC Tournament

The New Franklin boys middle school basketball team punched its ticket to the championship in the CAC Tournament Tuesday night after beating the Slater Wildcats 34-18.

As for the New Franklin girls middle school basketball team, they fell to Cairo 34-19.

In other games on Tuesday, No. 5 Glasgow girls beat No. 8 Madison 29-7, No. 3 Sturgeon defeated No. 2 Community 38-18 and No. 7 Pilot Grove upended Slater 27-4. Along with the New Franklin boys win on Tuesday, No. 4 Glasgow upset No. 1 Cairo 46-38 while No. 7 Pilot Grove boys knocked off No. 3 Community 31-15. No. 5 Sturgeon boys also won over No. 8 Madison 37-1.

In Monday’s games for the boys, New Franklin defeated Pilot Grove 46-14 while No. 6 Slater upset No. 3 Community 37-25 and No. 4 Glasgow beat No. 5 Sturgeon 40-20. No. 1 Cairo blanked Madison 2-0. On the girls side of the bracket on Monday, No. 1 Cairo toppled No. 8 Madison 48-0 while No. 2 Community upended No. 7 Pilot Grove 37-7, No. 3 Sturgeon blasted No. 6 Slater 52-3 and No. 4 New Franklin throttled No. 5 Glasgow 37-19.

The New Franklin boys, 7-0 on the season, will play Glasgow for the title on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. In the girls championship game, top-seeded Cairo will play No. 3 Sturgeon at 6:50 p.m.

New Franklin boys basketball coach Jim Schlotzhauer said the team rebounded the ball much better against Slater. “We built a nice lead and managed the score pretty well in the fourth quarter,” Schlotzhauer said. “I was pleased to see that happening. In the championship game we are really going to need to do that well to compete.”

New Franklin never trailed in the game against Slater and led 8-0 after one and 17-9 at the half before outscoring the Wildcats 17-9 in the final two periods.

Nolan McGowan led the scoring attack in the game for New Franklin with 12 points. Lane Hackman chipped in eight, while Landon Shaw added seven, Caden Schlotzhauer five and Daniel Hackman with two.

For Slater, Nixon Sanders had eight points.

As for the New Franklin girls, they trailed Cairo by just one (12-11) at the break but was outscored 22-8 in the second half to suffer the loss.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said the game against Cairo was a tough loss but a great opportunity to learn and grow from the things they did well and the things they need to improve on.

Olivia Gross had the game-high for Cairo with 14 points. For New Franklin, Lily Chitwood tossed in 13 while Lydia Burnett had three and Skylar Greenwood with one.

As for the Pilot Grove girls game Tuesday against Slater, they led 11-0 at the half and 21-2 after three quarters of play.

Britta Hoff had 10 points in the game for Pilot Grove while Taylor Thies tossed in four for Slater.

The Pilot Grove boys also came away with a win on Tuesday while leading Community from start to finish. The Tigers took a 15-5 lead into the half and then outscored Community 16-10 in the second half.

Weston Rentel had the high game for Pilot Grove with 10 points. Community was led by Caden Thomas with eight.

As for the game on Monday, New Franklin’s boys led Pilot Grove 29-6 at the half and then outscored the Tigers 17-8 in the second half.

Schlotzhauer said the boys played hard but their focus wasn’t really there. “I was pleased with the effort, but our focus on little details of the game needs to improve if we really want to play well and deep into this tournament,” Schlotzhauer said. “We need to rebound a lot better and quit missing out on possessions with turnovers.”

Cade Schlotzhauer paced all scorers in the game for New Franklin with 19 points. Daniel Hackman chipped in eight while Nolan McGowan and Lane Hackman added six each, Landon Shaw three and Josh Marshall and Haven Singleton with two points apiece.

For Pilot Grove, Brycen Stephens tossed in nine points.

As for the New Franklin girls in Monday’s game, the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a fast start while leading Glasgow 18-7 at the half and then outscored the Yellowjackets 19- 12 in the second half for the win.

Vetter said this was another great win for the girls and a good way to start the tournament week off. “We had many contributors, both offensively and defensively,” Vetter said.

Lily Chitwood had the game-high for New Franklin with 15 points. Lydia Burnett chipped in nine while Skylar Greenwood had six, Canna Jennings with four and Kayla Evans with three.

Karsyn Massie led all scorers for Glasgow with seven points.

As for the Pilot Grove girls, they trailed Community 22-3 at the half and 29-5 after three quarters of play.

Peyton Beamer had 14 points to lead all scorers for Community while Pilot Grove finished the game with three players with two points each.