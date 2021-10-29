Brownfield, Morris and Smith named to C3 D13 All-District Team

The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team may have been disappointed with the outcome of last Saturday’s opening round match in the Class 3 District 13 Tournament in California, but that didn’t stop them from celebrating yet another successful season while finishing 13-10-3 overall and 4-3 in the Tri-County Conference.

With 28 wins the last two seasons, Boonville volleyball coach Dina Herzog said the four dedicated seniors year in Hope Mesik, Lillian Rohrbach, Nora Morris and Addi Brownfield will be greatly missed. “They were true role models to our younger kids,” Herzog said. “Regardless if they were on the court, or on the bench, they were involved cheering on their teammates. They were the ones yelling at practice to work harder and led by example. I’m not sure how this can be replaced. I look forward to next year and the growth I’ve seen with the volleyball program. We should have a large number of freshmen next year and that is exciting.”

In the Tri-County Conference, the Lady Pirates finished in a three-way tie for third place with Hallsville, Boonville and Eldon at 4-3. Blair Oaks captured the conference title at 7-0 while California finished second at 6-1.

Herzog said the Tri-County Conference is a very competitive conference. “Blair Oaks, California, Eldon, Hallsville and Boonville were fundamentally competitive,” Herzog said. “Younger programs and developed junior high volleyball is a must to compete at the higher levels.”

Despite the finish in the conference and district, Boonville still managed to place three players on the Class 3 District 13 All-District Team for the 2021 season. Boonville senior Addi Brownfield was the only first team selection for the Lady Pirates while senior Nora Morris and junior Madison Smith were both second team selections.

Brownfield, an outside hitter for Boonville, finished the season with 219 digs for an average of 8.42 digs per game along with 202 kills on 563 attack attempts for 35.9 percent, 175 serve attempts for 96 percent with 12 total aces for 6.9 percent, 52 assists, 11 assisted blocks and two solo blocks.

Herzog said Brownfield has been a huge part of the team’s success these past two seasons. “This girl hates to lose and will not give up without a fight,” Herzog said. “Her team leadership and positive energy on the court makes a coach’s job easier. She takes charge, plays smart and gives 100 percent all the time. The younger kids see this and want to be competitive, too. Addi has been a real pleasure to coach and BHS will miss her next year.”

Morris also played her final game last weekend in the district tournament. While playing opposite of Brownfield at outside hitter, Morris finished the season with 186 kills on 534 attack attempts for 34.8 percent along with 157 digs for 6.3 average, 126 serve attempts for 87.3 percent with 34 aces for 12.3 percent, and eight assisted blocks.

Herzog said Morris worked hard this season to change up her outside hitting. “We all knew she could hit the ball with a lot of force, but this year she saw the court much better and went down the line, which always scored. Nora’s defense improved and she developed an aggressive serve with consistency. She will be difficult to replace as an outside hitter and senior leader.”

As for Smith, the junior standout still has one year remaining to make her mark while playing middle hitter for Boonville. While playing a total of 67 sets this season and 26 total matches, Smith finished the season with 178 kills on 476 attack attempts for 31.4 percent along with 239 service attempts for 91.2 percent with 44 total aces for 18.4 percent, 1-1 digs for 4.0 digs average with 34 assisted blocks and 34 solo blocks for an average of 2.7 bpg.

Herzog said Smith has shown so much improvement offensively this year. “I feel very fortunate to have a quality middle that is just a junior,” Herzog said. “Her blocking continues to improve and I am expecting great things as she continues to play off season ball. Madison’s serve receive and defense has improved and she played back row when needed with such confidence. I am very excited to have Madison for another year.”