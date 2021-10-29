14 players nab all-district honors for Boonville, New Franklin and Pilot Grove

Fourteen players from Boonville, New Franklin and Pilot Grove were recently selected to their respective All-District Teams in softball for the 2021 season.

While the Lady Pirates had three players selected to the all-district team in Class 3, District 7, New Franklin and Pilot Grove both had five and six, respectively, in Class 1, District 6.

Players selected to the all-district first team from the area were Abby Pulliam and Emma West of Boonville, Brynn Belstle, Abby Maupin and Carly Dorson of New Franklin, and Marci Lammers, Grace Peterson, Kaitlynn Maggard and Claire Rentel of Pilot Grove.

Second team all-district selections were Faith Mesik of Boonville, Sophia Held and Addy Salmon of New Franklin, and Grace Phillips and Kendall Rhorer of Pilot Grove.

As for the season, New Franklin finished 13-12 overall and 6-1 in the Central Activities Conference while Boonville was 12-15 overall and 2-4 in the Tri-County Conference. Pilot Grove, meanwhile, finished 6-13 overall and 4-2 in the CAC.

Pulliam, a three-year starter for the Lady Pirates, closed out the season in the circle at 10-10 overall with an ERA of 3.93. The junior hurler also pitched 121 of the team’s 172 2/3 innings and allowed 96 runs (68 earned) on 147 hits and 35 walks with 121 strikeouts. At the plate, Pulliam led the team in hitting with a .386 clip with 34 hits, 27 singles and three RBIs. She also had four doubles, 12 RBIs and nine runs scored in a total of 88 at bats.

As for West, the senior third baseman finished the season hitting .329 with 27 hits in 82 at bats with 20 singles, four doubles, one triple and two home runs. West also tied Cora Thompson for the team-high with 19 RBIs while scoring 16 runs.

Mesik, meanwhile, returned in the outfield for the Lady Pirates and finished the season hitting .227 with 15 hits in 66 at bats with 13 singles, two doubles, four RBIs and 13 runs scored.

As for New Franklin, Dorson led the team with a .354 clip with 28 hits in 79 at bats with 20 singles, seven doubles, one triple, 10 RBIs and 27 runs scored. This was Dorson’s second season playing second base for the Lady Bulldogs.

As for Maupin, the senior standout finished the season hitting .341 while playing shortstop with 29 hits in 85 at bats with 21 singles, four doubles, two triples, two home runs, 23 RBIs and 27 runs scored.

Sophia Held also closed out the season as the third best hitter for the Lady Bulldogs with a .301 average with 22 hits in 73 at bats with 10 singles, nine doubles, two triples, one home run, 24 RBIs and 16 runs scored.

Of course, nobody was better at the end of the season in the circle than freshman Brynn Belstle. While finishing the season with a record of 13-6, Belstle also pitched 116 2/3 innings and allowed 60 runs (28 earned) on 75 hits and 29 walks while striking out 226 batters for an ERA of 1.68. Belstle also finished the season hitting .291 with 23 hits in 79 at bats with 15 singles, six doubles, two home runs, 17 RBIs and 10 runs scored.

As for Salmon, the junior standout at third base closed out the season with a .215 average with 14 hits in 65 at bats with 11 singles, three doubles, 13 RBIs and 17 runs scored.

Pilot Grove also came on towards the end of the season to post a winning record in the CAC under head coach George Monk. With all but one player returning next season, Pilot Grove should be one of the favorites in the conference along with New Franklin to win the CAC title.

One player that will return next season for the Lady Tigers is junior Marci Lammers, who finished 6-12 in the circle with an ERA of 6.24. While pitching a total of 107 2/3 innings, Lammers managed to strike out 131 batters while giving up 136 runs (96 earned) on 145 hits and 69 walks. At the plate, Lammers finished the season hitting .358 with 19 hits in 53 at bats with 15 singles, three doubles, one home run, five RBIs and 26 runs scored.

The Lady Tigers could also have the best one-two punch with Lammers in the circle and Grace Peterson behind the plate at catcher. While finishing the season with a .375 clip, Peterson also had 18 hits in 48 at bats with 13 singles, three doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs and 11 runs scored.

Junior Kaitlyn Maggard will also return for her final season while playing second base for the Lady Tigers. While hitting .420 for the season, Maggard also had 21 hits in 50 at bats with nine singles, seven doubles, one triple, four home runs, 20 RBIs and 11 runs scored.

Also returning with a heavy bat next season is freshman Kendall Rhorer, who split time at third base and catcher this past season for the Lady Tigers. Rhorer finished the season hitting .345 with 19 hits in 55 at bats with 13 singles, four doubles, one triple, one home run, 12 RBIs and six runs scored.

Claire Rentel also hit for average this past season for the Lady Tigers while finishing with a .451 clip with 23 hits in 51 at bats with 23 singles, five RBIs and seven runs scored.

Of course, the play of senior Grace Phillips will be deeply missed at shortstop for Pilot Grove. While closing out the season with a .156 average, Phillips also had seven hits in 45 at bats with four singles, three doubles, nine RBIs and 11 runs scored.

As for all-conference, Pulliam was a first team selection in the TCC while West was a second team pick as an infielder. Meanwhile, in the CAC, Belstle, Maupin and Dorson were all first team selections while Held was a honorable-mention all-conference selection for the Lady Bulldogs. As for Pilot Grove, Lammers and Maggard were both first team selections while Peterson and Phillips were honorable mention all-conference.