Smith-Cotton blanks Boonville 8-0 in soccer

The Boonville Pirates soccer team gave everything they had against Sedalia Smith-Cotton Thursday night in Sedalia.

But in the end, the Tigers were just too tough for the Pirates on the pitch while prevailing 8-0.

Boonville soccer coach Alec Adair said Smith-Cotton was a very technical team with a lot of speed. “We were out-possessed, which automatically gives us a disadvantage,” Adair said. “We could never get anything going on the offensive end.”

The loss dropped Boonville to 0-14 on the season.

As for the scoring in the match by Smith-Cotton, the Tigers opened the first half with five goals at the 2:26, 7:59, 17.26, 21.24 and 32.36 mark to go up 5-0. Meanwhile, in the second half, Smith-Cotton added three more goals at the 58:21, 62:12 and 64:46 mark to win by the mercy rule.

Sedalia Smith-Cotton also finished the game with 22 shot attempts and nine shots on goal while Boonville had 13 shot attempts and two shots on goal.

Junior goalie Sawyer VanKlaveren also had three saves in the match for Boonville.

The Pirates also had only one foul in the match while Sedalia Smith-Cotton finished the game with four fouls.

The Boonville Pirates soccer team will close out the 2021 season with a home match against Moberly on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Boonville City Soccer Fields, starting at 5 p.m.

Then, on Monday, Nov. 1, Boonville will play Marshall in the opening round of the Class 2 District 6 Tournament in Odessa, starting at 7 p.m. Excelsior Springs drew the No. 1 seed in the tournament, followed by Marshall, Odessa, Sacred Heart, Oak Grove, Moberly and Boonville.

In other first-round matches on November 1, Sacred Heart will take on Oak Grove at 3 p.m., followed by Odessa versus Moberly at 5 p.m., and Boonville versus Marshall at 7.

The winners will advance to the semifinal round on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Excelsior Springs will play in the winner of Sacred Heart-Oak Grove in the first semifinal at 5 p.m. while the winner of Marshall-Boonville will play the winner of Odessa-Moberly in the second semifinal at 7.

The winners in the semifinal round will move on to the championship match on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.