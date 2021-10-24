Pulliam, West and Mesik reap postseason awards in softball

Boonville softball coach Christie Zoeller said the 2021 season was full of ups and downs as the Lady Pirates finished 12.-15 overall and 2-4 in the Tri-County Conference.

Although the Lady Pirates had their season cut short in the opening round of the district tournament by losing to Notre Dame de Sion, Zoeller said the girls had some really great wins against some great teams like Troy Buchanan and Fulton. “We had a couple of games that went into extra innings and we were able to see them through to the end and come out victorious,” Zoeller said. “I think this says a lot about this group of ladies. No matter what happened in the game I feel like we never gave up and fought hard until the end. I think there are a lot of moments from this season that we will use to motivate and improve on for next season but I am proud of these ladies for always fighting to the end.”

Coaches in the Tri-County Conference also thought enough of the Lady Pirates to select two players as all-conference players for the 2021 season. Junior pitcher Abby Pulliam was a first team selection, while senior Emma West was named to the second team. Pulliam and West were also selected to the Class 3 District 7 All-District Team along with senior Faith Mesik. Pulliam and West were both first team selections on the infield, while Mesik was a second team outfielder.

In the final team standings in the TCC, Blair Oaks captured the title at 7-0 while Hallsville and Southern Boone finished in a two-way tie for second at 5-2, followed by California and Versailles tied for fourth at 3-4, Boonville sixth at 2-4, Osage seventh at 2-5 and Eldon eighth at 0-6.

Zoeller said the conference as a whole is very tough and Boonville competed with each team. “I would have liked to come out with a few more wins but we just didn’t play to our full potential in about three conference games,” Zoeller said. “We were disappointed that we did not get to play our game with Eldon because I feel like this could have been a game that brought our record to 3-4.”

As for the players receiving all-conference and all-district, Zoeller said she is always excited when Boonville has players get post-season awards. She said she likes hearing what other coaches have to say about the players. “I obviously would have liked to see more players be recognized but we just didn’t have the win record or batting averages to make that happen,” Zoeller said. “The three players that received these honors are all very deserving and have really help boost this Lady Pirate team.”

No more so than Pulliam, who led the team in pitching at 10-10 and hitting with a .386 average. While pitching 121 of the team’s 172 2/3 innings, Pulliam allowed 96 runs on 147 hits and only 35 walks while striking out 121 batters for an ERA of 3.93. At the plate, Pulliam led the team with 34 hits, 27 singles and three home runs for the season. She also had four doubles, 12 RBIs and nine runs scored.

Zoeller said Pulliam is a leader of this team. “She is not a typical lead-off hitter but she has filled that role for us all season because she is so consistent,” Zoeller said. “She makes great contact at the plate and can hit with a ton of power as well. She leads us in overall hits this season. She has also been our ace in the pitching circle. When she is on we are tough to beat. She is a fighter and gives all that she has to help her team be victorious.”

West also finished the season hitting over .300 while playing the last-two years at third base. While tying for the team lead in RBIS with Cora Thompson at 19, West also finished the season hitting .329 with 27 hits in 82 at bats with 20 singles, four doubles, one triple, two home runs and 16 RBIs.

Zoeller said West has been a rock for the Lady Pirates at the hot corner this season. “Emma has a lot of balls hit hard her way and she handles her position very well,” Zoeller said. “She also swings a big stick for us and has a ton of power. She has gotten some bit hits in key situations this season. She bats in the five spot and is tied as our team RBI leader. She is a senior this year and her leadership on the infield will be greatly missed. She has also had to step in and do some pitching for us in some tournaments this season. She is just a well-rounded, hardworking kid who will help her team in any way she can.”

Zoeller also had plenty of things to say about Mesik. While hitting .227 for the season with 15 hits in 66 at bats with 13 singles, two doubles, four RBIs and 13 runs scored, Zoeller said Mesik was the most improved player she has ever coached. “Faith is an amazing outfielder and not much gets past her or touches the ground,” Zoeller said. “She has amazing speed and is not afraid to dive or slide under a ball to make the play. She is a senior leader of the team and has really stepped up her level of play this season. She is a slap hitter, who has had her best season this year at the plate. What she does at the plate is just an added bonus to what she brings defensively.”