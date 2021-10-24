Boonville falls in three sets against Eldon in district semis

It wasn’t supposed to end this way for the Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team Saturday in the Class 3 District 13 Tournament in California.

As the No. 3 seed behind California and Eldon, the Lady Pirates had high hopes of moving on the championship game on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for Boonville, they fell in three straight sets against Eldon 19-25, 17-25 and 23-25 to close out the season at 13-10-3 overall.

“It wasn’t the way we hoped to end our season,” said Boonville volleyball coach Dina Herzog. “Our defense looked better at times and fewer balls hit the floor. Our offense needed to be more aggressive and be a threat at the net. Our middles are just juniors and we will need to have more touches with our block to become more competitive. Our seniors will be greatly missed. There were just four but each of them left a huge impact on this group of girls. I can’t say enough how much fun they were to coach and watch grow.”

The Lady Pirates definitely held their own early on in the first set against Eldon while playing to three ties at 1-1, 2-2 and 3-3. However, a series of bad luck and Eldon hitters attacking the net allowed the Lady Mustangs to eight on two different occasions at 16-8 and 20-12. However, five straight points by Boonville on kills by Addi Brownfield, Genae Hodge (2) and Nora Morris and an ace by Brownfield cut the lead back to three at 20-17. Boonville also cut it to three after a block by Morris to make it 21-18. Unfortunately for Boonville, they never got any closer in the set as Eldon came back and outscored the Lady Pirates 4-1 for the victory.

In the second set, Boonville got off to a slow start and trailed at one point 11-0 before rallying back to cut it to six on two different occasions at 21-15 after a kill by Madison Smith and 22-16 after a kill by Morris. However, back to back errors allowed Eldon to extend the lead back to eight at 24-16. Then, after another kill by Smith to make it 24-17, Eldon came back and closed out the set on a service error by Boonville to go up 2-0 in the match.

In set three, Boonville led on numerous occasions and went up by as much as four at 11-7, 13-9 and 16-12. However, a series of errors allowed Eldon to tie the set at 16-16. Then, after playing to five ties at 16-16, 17-17, 18-18, 19-19 and 23-all, the Lady Pirates again had two costly errors on the final two points to allow Eldon to win the match in three.

Brownfield led the Lady Pirates with 10 service points and 18 digs while Smith had a team-high seven kills on 33 attack attempts. Smith also tied Hodge with three blocks. Kylee Turner, meanwhile, finished the match with 21 assists.

Brownfield also finished the match with one ace and four kills on 20 attack attempts, while Smith had six digs and one service point, Hodge with five service points with one ace, five kills on 23 attack attempts and five digs and Turner with three service points, three digs and one kill on six attack attempts. Morris finished the match with six kills on 24 attack attempts with two service points, two blocks and one dig, while Ava Esser added five service points with one kill on nine attack attempts and one block, Claire Witting with nine digs and one kill on one attack attempt, Addy Nichols with eight digs, and Lillian Rohrbach and Cassidy Bishop each with two digs.

Note: Boonville’s Addi Brownfield, Madison Smith and Nora Morris was named to the Class 3 District 13 All-District Team. Brownfield was selected to the first team for the Lady Pirates while Smith and Morris were both second team selections.