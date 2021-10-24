Angel selected MVP in softball in Central Activities Conference

It didn’t come as a surprise that Community R-6 had the Most Valuable Player in the conference in softball for the 2021 season.

After all, the Lady Trojans did finish the season unbeaten in the Central Activities Conference at 7-0.

Nonetheless, junior Sarah Angel was selected as the MVP for the 2021 season by coaches in the CAC.

In the final team standings, New Franklin finished second behind Community at 6-1. Pilot Grove placed third at 4-2, followed by Glasgow at 4-3, Cairo at 3-4, Slater at 2-4, Madison at 1-6 and Sturgeon at 0-7.

In addition to Angel as the MVP, Community also had four other players selected to the first team in the CAC. Joining Angel for Community were Olivia Kuda, Alexis Welch, Shelby Clark and Brooklyn Glasgow.

New Franklin and Pilot Grove also had a number of players selected to the first team. The Lady Bulldogs, who fell to St. Elizabeth 11-10 in 10 innings in the championship in the Class 1 District 00 Tournament last week in St. Elizabeth, had three players selected to the first team in senior Abby Maupin, junior Carly Dorson and freshman Brynn Belstle. As for Pilot Grove, they had two players selected all-conference first team in juniors Marci Lammers and Kaitlyn Maggard.

Other first team selections were Avery Brumley and Abi Ogle of Cairo, Keyanna Colvin and Layne Sanders of Glasgow, Peyton Hook of Madison and Hailey Harry of Slater.

Pilot Grove also placed two players on the honorable-mention all-conference team in senior Grace Phillips and junior Grace Peterson. Sophia Held was the only honorable-mention all-conference selection for New Franklin.

Other players selected to the honorable-mention all-conference team were Iszy Zenker and Morgan Taylor Cairo, Shelby Bailey and Nicole Vanlandingham of Sturgeon, Deliza Cortez of Slater, Karlie Monnig of Glasgow and Maddie Wood of Madison.