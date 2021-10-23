Hallsville wins TCC title with 36-30 win over Boonville in hard-fought game

Game of inches.

That’s all that separated the Boonville Pirates football team from possibly winning its first ever Tri-County Conference title Friday night against the Hallsville Indians at Gene Reagan field.

With the undefeated and 8-0 Hallsville Indians battling the 7-1 Boonville Pirates, you knew something had to give. As it turned out, Hallsville took advantage of a late interception to go up 36-24 and then held off a rally in the final minute by Boonville by converting on a crucial fourth and one at the Pirates 46 to seal a 36-30 victory.

The win was also Hallsville first conference title in the Tri-County Conference under third year coach Justin Conyers. Conyers was the former head coach at Battle High School. The Indians finished the conference unbeaten at 7-0, while Boonville fell to 6-1 in league play.

Conyers said it seemed like the back end of their scheduled was super stacked. “We faced some tough opponents so for our boys to be able to play the way they did for four quarters every single week I’m super proud of my group because it’s our first conference championship,” Conyers said. “Hats off to Boonville and the way they prep for us. They gave us fits all night long so great job by them. But our group really believes in one another tonight and we made some really good second half adjustments to win this football game. I’m going to join the heck out of this one. It sucks because that’s my good buddy over there, and they fought their butts off against us, but man, I’m telling you right now this feeling inside of me and this group standing over there I can’t wait to go celebrate with our team tonight.”

As for the Class 3 District 7 standings, Mexico secured the No. 1 seed with its win over Warrenton 60-14. The Bulldogs finished 7-2 with 45.11 points. Blair Oaks by way of district standings finished 7-2 with 41.89 points, with Boonville at 7-2 with 41.89 points, Eldon 2-6 at 26.06 points, Osage 3-6 at 25.81 points, Southern Boone 3-5 at 25.12 points and Fulton 0-8 at 18.62 points.

Now comes the tricky part. Since Boonville beat Blair Oaks head to head, the Pirates vault over Blair Oaks as the No. 2 seed with the Falcons as the No. 3 seed.

With the Bulldogs getting a bye in the first round, Boonville will now face Fulton in the opening round of the district playoffs on Friday, Oct. 29 at Gene Reagan field.

Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough said definitely a fantastic atmosphere. “This is what we talked about years ago when we first got here and then you talk about it every year just how you build a championship caliber program and what it takes ,” Hough said. “This isn’t an easy task. You can look at the dominance of Blair Oaks the last 10 years in this conference and for two teams to be in it besides Blair Oaks, it’s a hard road to get here and you know unfortunately we came up short.”

As expected when you have two heavyweights in a ring, the last one standing is usually the one who makes the plays at the end.

Unfortunately for Boonville, they fell short but had opportunities all night and led at one point 24-22 with 10:02 left in the game before surrendering 12 unanswered points for the loss.

Hallsville also finished the game with 385 yards in total offense with 358 of those coming on the ground along with 20 first downs. Boonville had 12 first downs along with 202 yards rushing and another 111 passing for a total of 313.

Hough said he wasn’t surprised that Hallsville quarterback Tyger Cobb had a big night. “You know if you get one going and they get behind their offensive line and their offensive line is big and physical and very well coached, they go,” Hough said. “Same thing that we do.”

Cobb finished the game with 32 carries for 198 yards and four touchdowns, while Trenton Hobbs had 17 carries for 135 yards and one score. Cobb also competed 2 of 5 passes for 27 yards with one interception.

Cobb also scored both of the Indians touchdowns in the first half on runs of 1 and 3 yards to give Hallsville a 14-8 lead at the break. Both touchdowns also came on 9 play drives-the first from the Hallsville 30 and the second after a partially blocked punt from the Indians 49.

Boonville’s lone touchdown in the first half, meanwhile, started at its own 37 and took only six plays to get the score on a 1-yard run by senior Jamesian McKee. The only difference at that point is that Boonville made its two-point conversion on the run by McKee to go up 8-6 with 4:51 left in the opening quarter.

The Indians converted on their second two-point conversion at the 5:28 mark in the first half when Cobb hooked up with junior Harrison Fowler to make it 14-8.

The third quarter was back and forth, with Boonville scoring on its opening drive from the Hallsville 4 on a run by junior quarterback Colby Caton. Caton also scored on the two-point conversion to put the Pirates on top 16-14 with 8:00 left.

Then, after exchanging possessions on their next series, Hallsville came back and scored early in the fourth quarter on a 11-yard run by Hobbs to make it 20-16. Cobb also crossed the goal line on the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 22-16.

Boonville took a little over a minute to answer Hallsville’s touchdown by moving the ball 59 yards on just four plays for the score on a 14-yard pass across the middle from Caton to Dakota Troost with 10:02 left. McKee then took it in on the two point conversion to put the Pirates ahead 24-22.

Boonville never led again after that as Hallsville answered right back on a eight-play, 62-yard drive for the score on a 5-yard run by Cobb to go ahead 26-24 with 6:47 remaining. The Indians also scored on the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 28-24.

Hallsville also caught a break on Boonville’s next possession when senior AJ Austene intercepted Caton at the Boonville 42. Three plays later, Cobb scored his fourth touchdown of the game from the Pirates 37 to push the lead to 34-24. Cobb also hooked up with Hobbs on the two-point conversion to make it 36-24.

The Pirates answered with a late touchdown on a pass from Caton to DaWan Lomax with 1:22 left to cut the lead to six at 36-30. Meanwhile, after two onside kick attempts, Hallsville recovered the ball at midfield and picked up a first down on fourth and one from the Pirates 46 to seal the victory.

Lomax was the leading rusher for Boonville with 11 carries for 79 yards. Jackson Johns finished the game with two carries for 62 yards, while McKee had eight for 30 yards and one score and Caton 11 carries for 25 yards and one touchdown.

Caton also completed 10 of 12 passes for 111 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Troost led all rushers for Boonville with five carries for 89 yards and one score, while Lomax had four catches for 14 yards and one touchdown and Blake Griffin one catch for 8 yards.