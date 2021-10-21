New Franklin middle school boys and girls remain undefeated after five games

The New Franklin boys and girls middle school basketball teams have thus far defeated every opponent they have faced for the 2021 season.

Monday night’s game against Sturgeon was no exception as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Sturgeon 22-16 while the New Franklin boys won 22-18.

The Lady Bulldogs, 5-0 on the season, trailed Sturgeon 11-10 at the half and 16-14 after three quarters of play before rallying back with a 8-5 advantage in the final period for the come from behind victory.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this was a tough win. “The girls played hard and finished off a great week of ball,” Vetter said. “We will bounce back next week with four games. I’m proud of the heart and dedication and excited to battle more games with this squad.”

Callie Chitwood had the team high for New Franklin with 12 points. Canna Jennings chipped in six while Skylar Greenwood added four.

Sturgeon was led by Danielle Benedict with eight points. Allie Heath tossed in seven.

As for the New Franklin boys, they led Sturgeon 11-7 at the half and 18-11 after three quarters of play but was outscored 7-4 in the final period.

New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer said Sturgeon really pushed his team to the end. “They did a good job of not giving us anything easy throughout the game,” Schlotzhauer said. “We got some turnovers, but didn’t really convert them into any scores. We have to work on our half court offense and continue to get good shots. I was pretty pleased with our defense, except for a few rotations where the Gehring kid drove straight to the rim. We have to tighten that up and make drivers give the ball up so they aren’t getting in the middle.”

Nolan McGowan had the high game for New Franklin, 5-0, with eight points. Caden Schlotzhauer and Landon Shaw each had four points, while Haven Singleton and Lane Hackman added three points each.

The New Franklin boys and girls were also victorious on Monday against Prairie Home, with the Lady Bulldogs winning 22-17 and the New Franklin boys prevailing over the Panthers 41-19.

Vetter said the game against Prairie Home was a very nice win. “The girls keep battling through adversity,” Vetter said. “They had a long week and have to bounce back quickly. I’m proud of the heart and dedication they are giving both in games and practice.”

Lily Chitwood led the scoring attack in the game for New Franklin, who led 12-5 at the half, with 14 points. Kayla Evans chipped in five points, while Canna Jennings added two and Skylar Greenwood with one.

For Prairie Home, Jordyn Alpers had nine, Ava Martin, Justice Case and Reagan Haslag each with two and Abby Gerke and Hunter Scott with one point apiece.

As for the New Franklin boys, they led Prairie Home 22-10 at the half and then outscored the Panthers 19-9 in the second half.

Schlotzhauer said the boys played a pretty solid game. “The boys really shared the ball and took good shots the entire night,” Schlotzhauer said. “I was also pleased with our half course defense. We held Prairie Home to 19 points again. They have a couple guys that can really score, so I feel that’s a good team effort.”

Cade Schlotzhauer and Landon Shaw each had 10 points in the game for New Franklin. Nolan McGowan tossed in seven, Daniel Hackman six, Haven Singleton four, Josh Marshall three and Lane Hackman with one.

For Prairie Home, Cooper Brown had 11 points and Carter Pethan with six.

In the finals of the Prairie Home Tournament on Saturday, October 16, New Franklin girls defeated Bunceton 26-21 while the New Franklin boys upended Jamestown 29-19.

The Lady Bulldogs never trailed in the game against Bunceton and led 17-7 at the half and 20-13 after three quarters of play. Bunceton outscored New Franklin 8-6 in the final period.

Lydia Barnett had the game-high for New Franklin with 12 points. Lily Chitwood chipped in six points, while Skylar Greenwood and Kayla Evans added three points each and Canna Jennings with two points.

For Bunceton, Addison Ray had nine, Daisie Huth eight and Kynna Knapheide and Aubrey Thompson each with two points.

As for the New Franklin boys, they also led Jamestown at the end of each quarter and took a 18-17 lead at the half. The Bulldogs also outscored the Eagles 11-2 in the final-two periods.

Schlotzhauer said the boys championship game was a tough, competitive game. “Jamestown played a tight zone that was tough to crack,” Schlotzhauer said. “I think our press wore them down as the game went along and we took advantage of that in the second half. I was very pleased with our kids for adjusting to the physical play. They knocked us back a bit in the second quarter, but the boys stepped up and fought back for the win.”

Cade Schlotzhauer was the leading scorer in the game for New Franklin with 12 points. Landon Shaw chipped in eight, Haven Singleton five and Josh Marshall and Nolan McGowan with two points each.

Jamestown was led by Hudson Clay with six points.