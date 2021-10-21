New Franklin falls in 10 innings against St. Elizabeth, 11-10

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team couldn’t have had a better start Wednesday night in a Class 1 Sectional game against the St. Elizabeth Hornets.

While the Lady Hornets had plenty of firepower up and down the lineup, New Franklin also showed that it could hang with the top teams in the state while leading St. E 10-1 after three innings.

However after collecting 12 hits in the first-three innings, the Lady Bulldogs had little to show after that while managing just one hit against St. E.

The good news is that New Franklin still hung around for the long haul while St. E rallied back with tie the game at 10-all in the bottom half of the seventh.

The bad news is that St. Elizabeth scored what turned out to be the winning run on an overthrow to first for a 11-10 victory in 10 innings.

While the loss closed out New Franklin’s season at 13-12 overall, head coach Ross Dowell said you can’t really hang your head. “We all made mistakes,” Dowell said. “We all did some good things, too, so I was proud of the effort. Like I said earlier, I’m sure there were not too many people betting on us to win but we’re leaving here losing 11-10 in 10 innings against a really, really good team. I’m not going to say anything bad about that. Everybody wants to be on the other side this time of the year.

“I knew they were going to score a lot. They play a big boy schedule with Jeff City and Troy and you just can’t make mistakes against a good team like that because they are going to make you pay. The last time I looked they were ranked second or third in the state. However, I thought Brynn (Belstle) did her job in the circle. But even then I didn’t feel safe even when we were up 10-1 in the third because I knew their top five were some of the best hitters I’ve seen. That’s why you play the game. We hung tough against one of the best teams in the state and had a chance to win at the end and that’s all you can ask for.”

St. Elizabeth, 17-7 on the season, will now travel to Silex for a quarterfinal game on Saturday, October 23rd. Silex (20-2) won 10-0 over Northeast of Cairo Wednesday night in Cairo.

Needless to say, this game had a little bit of everything and more as New Franklin opened the game with one run in the top half of the first on back to back singles by Abby Maupin and Carly Dorson and a fly out to right field for an RBI by Belstle.

But just like the rest of the game, St. Elizabeth showed no quit by battling back with one run in its half of the first on doubles each by Emily Wilde and Tasia Green.

New Franklin then made it interesting in the second and third innings by combining for a total of nine runs on eight hits to lead St. E. 10-1. In the second inning, the Lady Bulldogs plated five runs on five hits, which included three straight doubles by Belstle, Sophia Held and Addy Salmon. Meanwhile, in the third, New Franklin added four more runs on a fly out to left for an RBI by Dorson, a RBI-single past short by Belstle and a two-RBI single to center off the fence by Held to extend the lead to 10-1.

Of course, the Lady Hornets continued to narrow the gap in the next-four innings by plating one in the fourth on a RBI-single to left by Tori Kemna, two in the fifth on a RBI-single past first by Addie Oligschlaeger and a ground out for an RBI by Elizabeth Struemph to cut the lead to 10-4.

However, it was the five-run sixth inning that broke New Franklin’s back as St. E. exploded for a total of five runs on just two hits to make it a one-run ball game at 10-9. The Lady Bulldogs also had two errors and a wild pitch in that inning that led to an extended inning for St. E.

New Franklin went down in order in the seventh for the first time in the game, while St. Elizabeth tacked on another run in its half of the inning on a bloop single to right by Struemph and a RBI-triple to center by Kemna to tie the game at 10-all.

Although St. Elizabeth outscored New Franklin 10-0 from the fourth inning on, Belstle worked out of a few jams notably in the seventh with bases loaded and just one out before getting a fly out and a strikeout to end the inning. The freshman hurler also retired the side in the eighth and then worked out of another jam in the ninth after giving up a leadoff single to Kemna only to retire the next-two batters and get the final hitter on a long fly out to left to end the inning.

In the 10th, New Franklin again had its chances after Emersyn Eads opened the inning with a lead off walk. However, after a strikeout and a player caught stealing for the second out, St. E senior pitcher Emily Wilde came back and struck out the next batter to end the inning.

The Lady Hornets took advantage of what New Franklin gave them in the bottom of the 10th after Struemph reached on an error at second with one out. Then, after Riley Hammond blooped a single over third, Belstle appeared to get the next hitter on a strikeout for the second out. Unfortunately, the ball got by the catcher who in-turn threw the ball over the first baseman’s head to allow the runner to score the winning run.

Wilde picked up the win in the circle for St. Elizabeth, while Belstle took the loss for New Franklin. Wilde pitched eight innings in relief of Hammond and struck out 15 batters while giving up four runs on six hits and five walks. Belstle, meanwhile, pitched 9 1/3 innings and struck out 14 batters while giving up 11 runs on 14 hits and eight walks.

The Lady Hornets also out-hit New Franklin 14-13, with Kemna going 5-for-6 with four singles, one triple and two RBIs. Lauren Otto was 2-for-4 with one double and two RBIs. Wilde also had two hits with one double and one RBI, while Green added one double and one RBI.

For New Franklin, which had six players with multiple hits in the game, Belstle and Held each had two hits with a single, double and three RBIs. Dorson finished the game with two singles and three RBIs, while Abby Maupin, Heaven-Lee Hundley and Brooklynn Brown with two singles each, and Addy Salmon with one double and one RBI.