Massa runs season best, Schenck personal record in Mexico Meet

After competing in the Tri-County Conference meet last week in Eldon, Boonville cross-country coach Melissa Baker said Tuesday’s meet at Mexico was a great rebound meet for the Pirates after conference.

Although Boonville took only five runners to the meet in Mexico, Baker said all of the runners improved their times, and many ran their best or second best time of the season. “Will Schenck ran a personal record,” Baker said. “He ran a great race and pushed himself throughout the course to stay on his pace. Rachel Massa also took a minute off from her conference time performance, and ran a season best time. Edison Baker and Jeremy Birk both ran their second fastest times of the season as well. The Mexico meet gave us the momentum we needed to head into districts in a couple weeks.”

In the girls division, Zoe Martonfi of Eldon captured first in a time of 19:45.35 while Danielle Buker of Helias finished second in 20:34.34.

For Boonville, Massa finished in 40th place with a season best time of 26:18 while Tanaja Bledsoe placed 44th overall in a time of 27:12.

Helias girls also captured the team title with 31 points. Mexico finished second with 68 points, followed by Clark County with 81, Moberly 98, Eldon 105 and Kirksville 122. St. Dominic, Marion County, Battle and Boonville had no team score.

In the boys division, Payton Kirchhoff of Helias turned in the fastest time in 17:11.28 while Nathan Reynolds of Eldon finished second in 17:31.74.

For Boonville, Schenck finished in 42nd place with a personal record time of 21:51 while Baker placed 58th overall in 23:45 and Birk 61st in 25:58.

Helias also won the team title in the boys division with 27 points. Mexico finished second with 103 points, followed by St. Dominic with 108, Kirksville 111, MMA 144, Moberly 145, Eldon 147, Clark County 161 and Marion County 194. Battle and Boonville had no team score.