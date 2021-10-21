Lang finishes 30th, LeGrant 52nd at state golf tournament

Boonville junior golfers Zoey Lang and Hannah LeGrant finished 30th and 52nd, respectively, while competing at the Missouri State Golf Championships Monday and Tuesday at Columbia Country Club in Columbia.

Although this was Lang’s and LeGrant’s second time at the state tournament, Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said with both golfers being juniors hopefully they will get another shot at it next year. “I know both girls can play better and they know they can also,” VanderLinden said. “Both are disappointed. We’re looking at this as a learning experience to better prepare us for their senior year.”

While both improved their scores from Day 1 to Day 2, Lang by one stroke and LeGrant by four strokes, the duo also improved on their standings. Lang went from 31st place to 30th place, while LeGrant improved from 55th place on Monday to 52nd place on Tuesday.

Lang finished the first day with a 26-over par 97 to shooting a 96 on Day 2. LeGrant, meanwhile, shot a 36 over par 107 on opening day to 103 on the second day.

Visitation Academy led after Day 1 with a team score of 333, followed by Ursuline Academy at 375, Kirksville at 398 and Smithville at 407. Meanwhile, in individual play, Marlene Doxey Edgeman of Marshfield led the field with a 1-over par 72, followed by Hannah Maschhoff of Osage at 74, Lucille Trover of Visitation Academy at 78, and Emree Cameron of Nevada and Elizabeth Johnson of Westminster Christian Academy tied for fourth with a score of 80.

In the final-team standings after Day 2, Visitation Academy finished with an overall team score of 686. Ursuline Academy placed second with a score of 755, followed by Kirksville at 790, Helias at 811, Smithville at 819, Eldon at 841, Nevada at 861 and Warrensburg at 890.

Edgeman also held steady after Day 2 of individual play by captured the Class 2 title with a score of 151. Edgeman finished 9-over for the tournament. Hannah Maschoff placed second four shots backs with a score of 155, followed by Johnson in third place with a score of 157, Cameron fourth at 160, Trover fifth at 161, Sophia Ann Rivera-Sindlinger of Osage sixth at 168, Addison Davis of Kirksville seventh at 169, Annabelle Bush of St. Dominic and Lila Frazier of Southern Boone tied for eighth at 170, and Avery Chappell of Cassville, Grace Fagan of Visitation Academy, Lily Frazier of Southern Boone, Natalie Noonan of Clayton and Ava Sanford of Visitation Academy tied for 10th with a score of 171.