Boonville’s JV finishes season on winning note against Eldon

The Boonville Pirates football team picked the perfect setting for closing out the 2021 season Monday night against the Eldon Mustangs.

In addition to playing at home for the final time at Gene Reagan field, the Pirates also closed out the season on a win note by beating the Mustangs 14-12.

Boonville JV football coach Ryan Brimer said as a team the players ran the ball better than they had. “I am really proud of how we played this game,” Brimer said. “Our offensive line played great. Defensively, we played much better. We were more aggressive and tackled really well.”

In a close game throughout, Boonville never trailed Eldon and led the Mustangs 8-6 at the half and 14-6 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the fourth, Eldon hit paydirt again but was held out of the end zone on the two-point conversion as Boonville held on for the two point victory.

Freshman quarterback Evan Bishop led Boonville in passing by completing 5 of 17 passes for 128 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Will Stock hauled in three of those passes for 77 yards, while Cooper Pfeiffer had one catch for 52 yards and one touchdown.

Eli Stock led the Pirates in rushing with 11 carries for 38 yards and one score, while Jamal Franklin had three for 19 yards, Pfeiffer one for 10 yards, Ross Brackman two for 9 yards and Maddex Douglas one for 8 yards.

On defense, Eli Stock finished the game with a total of 13 tackles. Will Stock had 10 total tackles along with two tackles for loss. Jamal Franklin and Ross Brackman each had six tackles and one tackle for loss, while Douglas added five tackles and one tackle for a loss, Drake Cottrell also with five tackles, Rhad Leathers with four tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack, Lance Haynes with four tackles and one caused fumble, Chase Amos with two tackles and Jacob White, Levi Martin and Christian Escamilla with one tackle apiece. Hayden Mendez had one fumble recovery.