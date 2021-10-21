Boonville falls in penalty shootout against MMA, 6-5

Boonville Pirates soccer coach Alec Adair felt the sting of Tuesday night’s 6-5 loss against MMA at the Boonville City Soccer Fields.

Although the Pirates battled back to tie the game with 2 seconds left to tie the match at 2-all against MMA, Adair said the players fought like crazy for all 100 minutes of the game.

The loss dropped Boonville to 0-13 on the season.

“There’s not many games that will sting as bad as this one,” Adair said. “We started the game exactly how we didn’t want to, but that woke the boys up and fought like crazy. It was a great atmosphere. A lot of the community and student body was there and there was a great energy the whole time. Right when everybody thought we were out of it; the boys came up with a crazy last second goal to send it into overtime. In soccer, there’s always a few bounces that you’ll remember that didn’t go your way. Both teams had many chances to come out as the winner in overtime. We’re proud of the boys and we’ll learn from this game and move on to Smith-Cotton on Thursday.”

Just getting to overtime was a chore in itself as MMA led off the game with a goal 10 seconds in off the foot of Ethan Ticknell-Hersh to go up 1-0. However, at the 27 minute mark in the first half, Boonville came back and tied the match at 1-all as Austin Coleman took a well-timed pass from teammate Tucker Lorenz for a goal. Then, with only six minutes left in the half, the Colonels found the back of the net again as William Cash cleared the out-stretched hands of Boonville goalie Gage Allison just inside the top bar for a goal to go up 2-1 at the break.

Boonville and MMA battled back and forth for the next 39 minutes and 58 seconds left in the second half with no score until Coleman assisted teammate Isaac Marriott on a pass in front of the goal for the score to tie the game at 2-all.

Meanwhile, after failing to score in two overtimes, or an equivalent of 20 minutes, Boonville and MMA went to penalty kicks on the east end of the soccer field. And as luck would have it, Coleman and Marriott kept the Pirates even with MMA tied at 4-all. However, after failing on the third attempt, Lorenz came back with a shot on goal on the fourth attempt to tie the match at 5-all. MMA had also missed previously, which allowed Boonville to tie the match. However, after the Colonels went up 6-5 after a made shot, the Pirates had their next shot blocked to end the match.

MMA finished the match with 35 shot attempts and 15 shots on goal, while Boonville had 31 shot attempts and 14 shots on goal.

Allison also had another busy night in goal with 15 saves for Boonville in what was also Senior Night.

MMA finished the game with 12 fouls in 100 minutes of soccer, while Boonville had seven fouls on the night.