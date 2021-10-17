Southern Boone girls, Blair Oaks boys win cross-country titles in TCC

With the season winding down for the Boonville boys and girls cross-country teams, head coach Melissa Baker wanted nothing more than for the team to have its best meet of the season Thursday during the Tri-County Conference Meet at Eldon Golf and Country Club.

As it turned out, Baker said the conference meet is also one of the toughest meets of the season for Boonville. “It was a hard course with some tough competition,” Baker said. “Some of the runners in our conference are some of the top Class 3 runners in the state. It was great to have Rachel Massa compete with us after her softball season. We have two opportunities left to meet our individual season goals-Mexico on Tuesday and then districts at Missouri Western in St. Joseph.”

Although neither the boys nor girls team figured in the team standings, they did have one top 20 finish as junior Emily Gibson placed 18th out of 44 runners in a time of 25:11. Tanaja Bledsoe finished 26th overall in 26:43, while Rachel Massa took 29th overall in 27:29.

Only the top 15 runners received medals.

Alexandra Volkhart of Southern Boone captured first in the girls division in a time of 19:59.23, while Zoe Martonfi of Eldon placed second in 20:25.06.

In the final-team standings for the girls, Southern Boone also captured the team title with 40 points. Osage finished second with 52 points, followed by Blair Oaks with 56 and Eldon with 73. Boonville, California, Hallsville and Versailles had no team score.

As for the Boonville boys, Hayden Williams finished in 36th place out of 60 runners in a time of 22:12. Will Schenck placed 44th overall in 23:22, while Edison Baker took 57th in 26:21 and Jeremy Birk in 60th place in 27:52.

Connor Burns of Southern Boone had the top time in the boys division in 17:20.84, while Jayden Allen of Hallsville finished second in a time of 18:30.87.

In the final team standings for the boys, Blair Oaks captured first with 39 points. Osage finished second with 50 points, followed by Southern Boone with 95 points, California with 100 points, Hallsville with 114 points, Eldon with 136 points and Versailles with 172 points. Boonville had no team score.

In the middle school division, LSE’s Olivia Dilse placed 10th overall and medaled all-conference in a time of 15:15.20. Raven Taylor finished 18th in a time of 16:04, while Hillary James took 33rd in a time of 18:44.

A total of 42 girls competed in the girls middle school division.

As for the LSE boys, Xander Evans finished in 19th place in a time of 13:45. Jack Hamblen placed 29th overall in a time of 15:04, while Elijah Ueligger took 32nd in 15:13 and Noah Nease in 34th place in a time of 15:10.

A total of 49 runners participated in the boys middle school division.

Zafaran Satterfield of Southern Boone captured first in the girls division in 12:59.23, while Avery Sperling of Osage finished second in 13:09.55.

Southern Boone finished first in the girls division with 34 points. Blair Oaks placed second with 54 points, followed by Osage with 59, and Eldon 76. Boonville, California and Versailles did not score as a team.

In the boys middle school division, Brian Burns of Southern Boone turned in the top time in 11:51.72. Luke Wolf of Osage finished second in 12:11.56.

A total of 49 runners competed in the boys middle division.

Osage took home team title in the boys division with 35 points. Southern Boone finished second with 44 points, followed by Eldon with 74 and Blair Oaks with 84. California, Boonville and Versailles did not score as a team.