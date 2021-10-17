Pirates play Moberly close for a half, lose 5-2

The Boonville Pirates soccer team had a game on its hands for a half while playing the Moberly Spartans to a 2-2 tie Thursday night in Moberly.

However, the second half was a different story as the Spartans scored three unanswered goals for a 5-2 victory.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 0-12 overall, head coach Alec Adair said the boys had a slow start to the game. “We had a few lapses in decision making that led to a penalty kick for Moberly,” Adair said. “The boys answered back quickly with two goals of their own. One on a header from Austin Rice and one on a breakaway from Austin Coleman. The response they had to giving up a goal was perfect. The energy and intensity immediately went to the next level. We gave up a goal right before halftime and ran out of gas in the second half. I say it over and over again, but I am extremely proud and impressed with the fight that these boys show every single night.”

The first half was about as close as two teams could get with the score knotted at 2-all. The Spartans scored first on a penalty kick at the 5 minute mark. But even that was short-lived as Boonville came back 9 minutes later on an goal from Austin Rice and assist from Austin Coleman to tie the match at 1-1. The Pirates would get another goal at the 27 minute mark when Coleman found the back of the net after an assist from Isaac Marriott to put the Pirates on top 2-1. Unfortunately for Boonville, they would give up another score right before the half as the Spartans scored at the 36 minute mark to tie the game at 2-2.

The second half was all Moberly as the Spartans picked up goals at the 44, 49 and 78 minute mark to record the victory.

Moberly also finished the game with 30 shot attempts and 14 shots on goal, while Boonville had 14 shot attempts and nine shots on goal.

Boonville goalie Gage Allison finished the match with 14 saves.

As for fouls in the game, Moberly had 10 compared to seven for Boonville.

The Boonville Pirates soccer team will host Missouri Military Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Boonville City Soccer Fields, starting at 5 p.m. Then, on Thursday, Oct. 21, Boonville will travel to Smith-Cotton for a match at 5.