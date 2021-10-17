New Franklin wins C1 D6 title with 4-3 win over Pilot Grove, Dowell collects 300th win

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team lived to play for another day after beating the Pilot Grove Tigers 4-3 in the championship of the Class 1 District 6 Tournament Friday night in Glasgow.

The Lady Bulldogs, 13-11 on the season, will now advance to the Class 1 Sectional 3 Tournament on Wednesday, October 20 to face 16-7 St. Elizabeth at St. Elizabeth ballpark, starting at 5 p.m.

St. Elizabeth defeated Vienna 5-3 in the championship of the Class 1 District 5 Tournament Friday at Southern Boone High School in Ashland.

New Franklin coach Ross Dowell, who picked up his 300th career win with the victory against Pilot Grove, said this was a tremendous win over a very good Pilot Grove team. “Both teams battled back and forth all night,” Dowell said. “Pilot Grove got on the board first and we could’ve panicked but we came back in the bottom of the inning and Carly (Dorson) was able to drive Maupin in and tie it. From that point on it was back and forth. Brynn (Belstle) pitched amazing again and our defense came up big, including the last out of the game on a line drive from Phillips that Heaven-Lee Hundley made a great catch on. I’m just proud of all of them. It was truly a whole team effort. To win a district title with this bunch is really special.”

Of course just like the first inning in which New Franklin won 7-4 in 9 innings back on September 30th in Pilot Grove, the Lady Bulldogs found themselves trailing once again on Friday as the Tigers came out and broke a scoreless tie after two innings with one run in the top half of the third. New Franklin never trailed after that while rallying back with one run in the bottom half of the third to tie the game at 1-all and two again in the fourth to go up 3-1. However, in the top half of the fifth, Pilot Grove put on its rally caps with two runs to tie the game for the second time at 3-3. Unfortunately for the Lady Tigers, they had a bad sixth inning as New Franklin scored what turned out to be the winning run on two walks and one hit for the victory.

Brynn Belstle picked up the win in the circle for New Franklin, while Marci Lammers took the loss for Pilot Grove. Belstle pitched seven innings and struck out 10 batters while giving up three runs on six hits and one walk. Lammers, meanwhile, pitched all six innings and allowed four runs on two hits and nine walks while striking out nine batters.

Senior Abby Maupin led the hitting attack in the game for New Franklin with one single and two RBIs. Carly Dorson also finished the game with one single.

For Pilot Grove, Kaitlynn Maggard went 3-for-3 with one single, two doubles and two RBIs. Kendall Rhorer was 2-for-2 with a single, double and one RBI, while Grace Phillips added one single..

While the loss closed out Pilot Grove’s season at 6-13 overall, head coach George Monk said this was an exciting game for the fans and players.

“The box score reflects how closely each team battled in this game,” Monk said. “We had some facets of the game that were better and New Franklin had some that were better than ours. We knew with Marci (Lammers) and Brynn (Belstle) pitching this was going to be a low scoring, close ball game and that one play may turn the momentum for the other team. For us it could be a hit and run that I called and got my players doubled up.

“Our girls really finished their season so strong. We played our best at the end of the season. They have worked so hard this season. I am very proud of the advancement we have made in the two seasons I have been involved with these girls. We needed to up our performance at the plate and I feel we did so even though we were facing strong pitching. Kaitlynn Maggard had an excellent game at the plate with Grace Phillips and Kendall Rhorer contributing well to our attack. Certainly we are disappointed that we didn’t win but we are proud of our efforts and are thankful to have a chance to compete against a good bunch of girls like New Franklin and wish them luck.

“All seasons have a last at bat and our featured Grace Phillips battling Belstle. Grace hit a hard line drive to left and certainly we wanted to see the ball drop but Grace is and has been such a pivotal leader for our team, that I don’t think we would want any other end. A great tribute to a wonderful player.”