New Franklin, Pilot Grove prevail 10-0 in C1 D6 semis

It didn’t come as a surprise that New Franklin and Pilot Grove softball teams advanced to the championship in the Class 1 District 6 Tournament Thursday night in Glasgow with identical scores of 10-0.

After all, the Lady Bulldogs and Lady Tigers are seeded 1-2 in the tournament and did play to a nine-inning ballgame on September 30-which was won by New Franklin 7-4.

As for the semifinal games on Thursday, New Franklin defeated fourth-seeded Glasgow 10-0 in five innings while Pilot Grove upended No. 3 Jamestown 10 in five innings.

While the win improved New Franklin’s record to 12-11 overall, head coach Ross Dowell said this was an awesome way to start the district. “We battled through some early jitters and really got some confidence in the fourth with two outs,” Dowell said. “We pitched well and played very good defense most of the game. I’m proud of our effort and we live to play another day.”

Although the Lady Bulldogs wound up winning by the mercy rule, the game was anything but a blowout early on as New Franklin scored the game’s only run in the first and led 1-0 after 3 ½. Unfortunately for Glasgow, they had no answer for the Lady Bulldogs in the fourth and fifth innings after giving up six and three runs, respectively.

Brynn Belstle picked up the win in the circle for New Franklin, while Colvin took the loss for Glasgow. In five innings, Belstle struck out 11 batters and gave up just three hits and one walk. Colvin, meanwhile, pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed 10 runs on five hits and five walks while striking out three.

New Franklin also out-hit Glasgow 5-3, with Heaven-Lee Hundley going 3-for-3 with three singles and three RBIs. Abby Maupin and Carly Dorson had the only other two hits, both of which went for singles.

For Glasgow, Colvin went 2-for-2 with a single and a double. Monnig had one single.

As for the Pilot Grove Lady Tigers, they took a different approach by scoring early and often with four runs in each of the first-two innings and two again in the fourth to go up 10-0.

Pilot Grove coach George Monk said he was worried about Jamestown because they are a good team and have been playing well in recent games. “Sometimes getting to the finals of districts is the most difficult part,” Monk said. “The girls were very focused during practice this week and prepared well for tonight. Our defense and our pitching did the job necessary to win and win convincingly. Obviously Marci was the center of the game. She dominated the Eagles’ hitters. Her locating her fastball was the key to her success. Defensively, we turned in our best performance of the season. Grace Peterson had an excellent game behind the plate, highlighted by a diving catch on a foul ball. Kaitlyn Maggard also made a great play by fielding a hot shot from Trinity Paulson. Offensively, we really used the small game to put a lot of pressure on Jamestown. Our aggressive base running directly lead to several runs.”

Lammers struck out eight batters and gave up just one walk in the circle for the win. Ginna Meisenheimer, meanwhile, took the loss for Jamestown by surrendering 10 runs on five hits and five walks while striking out three batters.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Jamestown 5-0, with Claire Rentel going 2-for-2 with two singles and two RBIs. Kaitlyn Maggard added one single and two RBIs, while Lammers and Grace Phillips had one single each. Kendall Rhorer also drove in three runs for the Lady Tigers.