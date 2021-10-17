New Franklin boys and girls upend Prairie Home

The New Franklin boys and girls middle school basketball teams continue to be perfect on the season after recording wins in the semifinal round of the Prairie Home Tournament on Thursday.

The Lady Bulldogs finished 10 points better than Prairie Home 32-22, while the New Franklin also upended the Panthers 49-21.

New Franklin girls, 2-0 on the season, led Prairie Home from the opening tip and took a 17-12 lead into the half and a 26-16 advantage after three quarters of play. The Lady Bulldogs also matched Prairie Home with six points in the final period.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said all the girls worked really hard and stayed patient on offense to find the best option/shot. “Defensively, the girls played sound and boxed out well. They keep improving both game time and practice time. I’m excited for this championship game.”

Lily Chitwood had the game-high for New Franklin with 19 points. Kayla Evans chipped in five and Callie Chitwood and Lydia Burnett with four points each.

For Prairie Home, Ava Marcum had 10, Jordyn Alpers four and Abagail Gerke, Hunter Scott, Justice Case and Madilyn Kuester each with two.

As for the New Franklin boys, they led Prairie Home 15-3 after one and 25-9 at the half and then outscored the Panthers 24-12 in the second half.

New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer said the boys set the tone with their defense from the beginning. “I was very pleased with how they were communicating and playing hard on that end,” Schlotzhauer said. “That led to some easy transition scores to get us going. They moved the ball really well and shared the ball for four quarters.”

Cade Schlotzhauer and Landon Shaw tied for the team-high for New Franklin, 2-0, with 14 points. Daniel Hackman and Haven Singleton chipped in six points each, while Lane Hackman added five and Nolan McGowan with four.

For Prairie Home, Cooper Brown finished the game with 10 points.