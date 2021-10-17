Neidig finishes 1-2 at state tennis tournament

Boonville junior tennis player Emma Neidig had her season come to an end Friday while playing in the Missouri High School State Championships at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

While entering the state tournament at 22-1 on the season, Neidig finished 1-2 overall by winning her first round match against Michelle Whitaker of Potosi in three sets 4-6, 6-1 and 13-11. Meanwhile, after losing in the quarterfinals against Maura Quigley of Ursline Academy in straight sets 6-7 (5-7), 2-6, Neidig dropped her second match of the tournament in the consolation quarterfinals against Iris Alvarez of Savannah in straight sets 1-6, 6-7 (5-7).

Neidig closed out the season at 23-3 overall.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said Quigley went on to finish fourth overall in the state tournament, while Alvarez placed sixth.

Harvey said this was Neidig’s second year at the state championships, but this year Emma had big goals set for herself.

“Emma set out to place in the top eight, but unfortunately that was not a goal that she was able to complete,” Harvey said. “Although she did not place, Emma’s play at the championship level was impressive and heartfelt. The day started off with a very close match against Michelle Whitaker from Potosi. Whitaker was a very athletic player that was able to return a lot of great shots made by Neidig. In the end, Neidig was able to out strategize Whitaker by forcing her to make the errors and ultimately falling to her. This win in the first round enabled Emma to be in the quarterfinals to play Maura Quigley from Ursuline Academy. I personally think this match was the toughest match of the day, both strategically and emotionally. In the first set of the match Quigley realized that Emma’s forehand can be deadly when given the right setup, so she quickly changed her strategy as to how she would force Emma into errors. This led to a lob game, where Quigley pushed high balls to Emma’s backhand repeatedly. This was very frustrating and affected Emma’s strategic play of pushing into the court and putting things away. Losing this match pushed Emma into the Consolation Quarterfinals, where she would play the sixth place finisher, Iris Alvarez from Savannah.

“Alvarez fell to the consolation bracket due to playing the third place finisher, Aanya Singh, but that she was not someone to underestimate, she was a strong competitor. This match was the highlight of the day for Emma. The first set was a learning experience, but once she hit the second set she exhibited a whole new level of play. She gained confidence in her stroke and ball placement, returned hits that were nearly impossible to get to and saw the smart plays and used them to her advantage. This advanced level of play led to a tight set where she would unfortunately fall in a tiebreak. Overall, the day was such an incredible experience to be able to participate in. Making it to State is an overall win. Only sixteen girls are able to compete at the Championships and being top sixteen in the entire Class One is something Emma should be proud of. Her growth from last season to this season has been tremendous. I feel privileged to be able to Coach such an astounding player and person and I can’t wait to see where her continuous growth will take her next.”