Lady Pirates win on Pink Out and Senior Night against Smith-Cotton

With the district set to begin next week in California, the Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team wanted nothing more than to closeout the regular on a high note Thursday night on Senior Night against Sedalia Smith-Cotton.

With the match against the Tigers also the “Pink Out” game, the Lady Pirates also had an extra incentive to win for cancer victims. As it turned out, Boonville delivered on both counts by beating Smith-Cotton in three straight sets 25-10, 25-11 and 25-11.

The win improved Boonville’s record to 13-9-3 overall.

Boonville volleyball coach Dina Herzog said it was good to see the girls play at their level. “Our passing and setter-hitter combo looked so much better,” Herzog said. “We played with a lot of momentum and enthusiasm. Our seniors were honored and will be missed. Hope Mesik has been our spark plug and cheered our team on since day one. Her energy is contagious. Lillian is well respected and has been our silent leader, who has been so level-headed and doesn’t let anything get to her. Nora has this drive to be the best and wants to perfect her game at all levels. Addi has been a true team leader. She encourages the younger kids and will play whatever role her coaches need.”

All four seniors also helped contribute on and off the court to lead the Lady Pirates to a double digit win in all three sets.

Of course, it didn’t hurt that Boonville led at one point by the scores of 3-0 and 4-0, respectively, in the first-two sets. Boonville also held its biggest lead in the first set after a kill by sophomore Kylee Turner to make it 23-6. In all, five players had at least two kills in the first set against Smith-Cotton-led by Addi Brownfield with four, Nora Morris three and Genae Hodge, Madison Smith and Turner each with two.

In the second set, the Lady Pirates again dominated at the net with 13 kills and two aces-the final coming on a serve by Lillian Rohrbach to close out the second set. The ace by Rohrbach was also Boonville’s biggest lead of the second set at 14 points at 25-11.

As for the third set, Boonville actually trailed 4-2 after a service point and kill by the Lady Tigers. However it was pretty much all Boonville after that with five straight points to go up 7-4. Smith-Cotton never got any closer than two points while cutting the lead to 7-5, while Boonville extended the lead to as much as 14 to end the match on a block.

Smith wound up leading the Lady Pirates with 13 service points with five aces and two blocks. Smith also tied for the team high with Brownfield with 11 kills each. Turner finished the match with a team high 27 assists, while Cassidy Bishop had 13 digs.

Smith also had seven digs and one assist, while Brownfield added five digs, three service points, three assists and one block, while Turner had 10 service points with one ace, 11 digs, one block and one kill on three attack attempts. Morris contributed nine service points with one ace, nine kills on 21 attack attempts and eight digs. Hodge chipped in seven service points with two aces with two kills on six attack attempts and one dig, Rohrbach with eight digs, three kills on five attack attempts, two aces and one assist, and Addy Nichols with five digs and one kill on one attack attempt.

In the JV match, Boonville defeated Smith-Cotton in two straight sets 25-14 and 25-6.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said the girls played really well. “I was very impressed with our serving,” Herzog said. “We also played strong defense. They didn’t let much hit the ground. We played as a team and had fun. We are ready for the Hickman Tournament this weekend.”

Herzog also praised the play of junior Kinley Fox, who finished the match with 21 points with six aces. “Kinley was on fire,” stated Herzog.

In addition to her 21 service points with six aces, Fox also had two digs and one kill. Ashlen Homan finished the match with six service points with two aces, two digs and one assist, while Elly Rapp had six service points with two aces, one dig and one assist, Haylee Hamilton with seven digs and four service points with two aces, Claire Witting with seven assists, three digs and two service points, Ava Esser with six kills, Twelva Mason with four kills and two assists, Ava Parman with one kill and Reagan Wilson with one assist.

In the C-team match, Boonville split with Smith-Cotton with the Tigers winning the first set 25-21 and Boonville winning the second set 26-24.

Boonville C-team coach Brittney Lowe said Riley Wilson had a great game with seven kills on the night. “Defensively, Kylee Hopkins was picking up balls and putting them in the setters hands. I loved having this group of girls. They were respectful and wanted to learn the game. They improved so much.”

Elly Rapp led the C-team with eight service points with two digs and one kill on 15 attack attempts. Kylee Hopkins finished the match with six service points with one ace, six assists, one dig and one kill, while Riley Wilson added seven kills on 19 attack attempts, four service points with one ace and one dig, Reagan Wilson with six digs, four service points, one dig and six attack attempts, Mariah Payne with three service points, four kills and 14 attack attempts and two digs, and Kaila Dillender with three kills on 16 attack attempts, two digs and two aces.