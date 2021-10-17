Lady Pirates pick up valuable experience in Hickman JV Tournament

It's not what the Boonville Lady Pirates JV volleyball team had in mind, but they still competed against some very tough competition during the Hickman JV Tournament Saturday in Columbia.

The Boonville Lady Pirates JV volleyball team gained some valuable experience while competing in the Hickman JV Tournament Saturday in Columbia.

While competing against a field of 11 other teams in the tournament, the Lady Pirates finished 0-2-1 in play and then lost in three straight sets in the consolation bracket against Father Tolton.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said it didn’t turn out like the girls had hoped it would. “The girls struggled passing and without a good pass, we can’t really run an offense,” Herzog said. “We went 2-7 for the day. We let teams beat us that I know we were better than. All in all, it was a great season. Some of the girls had to step up and play positions they never had before. I’m proud of them for it. I saw a lot of growth and a lot of improvement throughout the season. I just wish we could’ve went out a little better. I’m excited to see what next year brings.”

In pool play, the Lady Pirates fell to Capital City in straight sets 12-25 and 18-25. Meanwhile, in the second game, Boonville wound up splitting sets against Father Tolton 25-19 and 19-25. Then, in the third game, Boonville dropped to straight sets against Rock Bridge 9-25 and 16-25.

In the consolation bracket, Boonville dropped two out of three sets against Father Tolton 24-26, 25-18 and 14-16.

Claire Witting led the Lady Pirates with 23 digs along with 22 assists, 10 service points with two aces and three kills. Haylee Hamilton finished the tournament with 35 digs, four service points with two aces, one kill and one assist, while Ava Esser added 18 digs, 11 kills, nine service points and one block, Ava Parman with 13 assists, eight digs, six kills and one service point with one ace, Kinley Fox with nine kills, seven digs and four service points with three aces, Twelva Mason with 16 kills, five digs and two blocks, Ashlen Holman with 14 digs, six service points, one kill and one assist, Elly Rapp with 11 service points with two aces, six digs, two kills and one assist, Reagan Wilson with six assists and five digs, and Riley Wilson with one service point.