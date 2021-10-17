Hunziker named MSHSAA's Coach of the Year

Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker was selected as the Coach of the Year by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.

In nine seasons as coach at Boonville, Hunziker's Lady Pirates are 198-49 overall. Hunziker’s overall record is 308-145.

Also, during his tenure at Boonville, the Lady Pirates have captured five conference championships in the NCMC in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, two in the Tri-County Conference in 2020 and 2021, six district titles in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2021, state quarterfinalist in 2016, 2016 and 2021, third place at state in 2015 while finishing 30-1, and state champions in 2021 at 27-2 overall.

As for individual honors, Hunziker was selected WGEM Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year in 2011, Kirksville Daily Express Girl’s Basketball Coach of the year in 2009 and 2011, District Girls Basketball Coach of the year in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2021, Central Missouri All-District Coach of the Year in 2015, 2017 and 2021, KRES Girls Coach of the Year in 2015 and 2021, KMZU Dream Team Coach of the year-Class 4-6 in 2020 and 2021, Tri-County Coach/Staff of the year in 2020 and 2021, MSHSAA Missouri High School Coaches of the Year in 2021, and MBCA Class 4 Coach of the Year in 2021.

Class 3, District 5 Football Standings

1. Mexico, 6-2, 43.62

2. Boonville, 7-1, 42.6

3. Blair Oaks, 6-2, 41.37

4. Eldon, 2-6, 25.98

5. So. Boone, 3-5, 24.98

6. Osage, 2-5, 24.67

7. Fulton, 0-6, 18.45

Friday’s results

Boonville 50, Eldon 22

Blair Oaks 71, Southern Boone 34

Mexico 41, Moberly 14

Osage 34, Versailles 24

Kirksville 20, Fulton 0

Friday, Oct. 22

Hallsville at Boonville

Blair Oaks at Osage

Eldon at Versailles

Fulton at Sweet Springs with Malta Bend

Mexico at Warrenton

Friday’s football scores

Jefferson City 55, Battle 52

Rock Bridge 28, Hickman 7

Helias 35, Smith-Cotton 3

Winnetonka 47, Capital City 21

Blair Oaks 71, Southern Boone 34

Hallsville 46, California 6

Boonville 50, Eldon 22

Macon 28, Centralia 22

Camdenton 26, Glendale 25

Osage 34, Versailles 24

Mexico 41, Moberly 14

Kirksville 20, Fulton 0

Fayette 44, Salisbury 12

Mark Twain 22, North Callaway 8

Montgomery County 38, Van-Far 8

Sherwood 28, Russellville 7

Hannibal 55, Marshall 0

Rolla 28, Lebanon 20

Pacific 49, Hermann 43

Tolton 33, Cuba 20

Bowling Green 62, South Callaway 14

Harrisburg 34, Scotland County 30

Owensville 35, Sullivan 6

Union 30, St. James 23

Marceline 28, Westran 12

Herculaneum 20, Paris 8

Crystal City 52, MMA 0

Cole Camp 40, Slater 14

Windsor 45, Tipton 0