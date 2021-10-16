Pirates pull away from Eldon with big second half for 50-22 victory

The Boonville Pirates football team did everything they could to control its own destiny Friday night against the Eldon Mustangs.

While going into the game with .08 percentage points ahead of Mexico in the Class 3 District 5 standings with one game left to play, the Pirates just needed to win by 13 and let the rest fall where it may.

As it turned out, Boonville wound up winning by 13 with 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for a 50-22 victory.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that Mexico also won against Moberly 41-14 to move ahead of Boonville for the top spot 43.62-42.6. Blair Oaks is also right in the thick of things at 6-2 overall at 41.37.

Of course with a win next week against unbeaten and state-ranked Hallsville, the Pirates would have enough points to vault ahead of Mexico no matter what the Bulldogs do against Warrenton in the regular season finale.

Needless to say, the Pirates did what they had to do to win their seventh straight since the season-opening loss to Pleasant Hill 43-35 to improve to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the Tri-County Conference. Friday night’s game against Hallsville will also be for all the marbles as both teams go into the game undefeated in conference play.

Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough said his team knows what they have to do and that’s their goal to achieve it. “With that being said next week with a conference title on the line I mean we want plus 13 but we want to win, that’s the first goal,” Hough said. “This season our goals are really simple, we want to win conference, we want to win districts and then from there on out just keep playing championship level football. We felt like going into the year we were championship or bust mentality and we’re all in at this point. We put ourselves in a situation to make it happen, and you know seven days from now somebody is going to be a conference champion and hopefully it's us.”

Although it was good to come out with a win on the road against Eldon, the Mustangs didn’t make it easy on Boonville while playing to a 22-22 tie with 8 seconds left in the third quarter. But like the previous four games, the Pirates found a way to win in the second half by putting the ball in the hands of its playmakers.

One such playmaker for Boonville was junior quarterback Colby Caton, who finished with 21 carries for 202 yards and three touchdowns. Caton also completed 3 of 4 passes for 39 yards with one interception.

Another playmaker was senior receive/running back Jamesian McKee, who had another stellar performance with 19 carries for 135 yards and four scores. And then to top it off, senior running back DaWan Lomax also had another big night carrying the rock to the tune of 96 yards on 10 carries.

In all, Boonville finished the game with 21 first downs, 50 rushes for 433 yards and 39 yards passing for a total of 472. Eldon had 13 first downs along with 219 yards rushing and 62 passing for a total of 281.

Caton said he doesn’t know why Boonville has been a second half team the last three weeks but it’s something they need to get straightened out before next Friday’s game against Hallsville.

“We don't like that we're starting off slow but we need to fix that,” Caton said. “When we play good teams that's not going to work, so we need to start playing hard on the first snap or start playing better in the first half. But our second half has been dominant the last couple games. I think it just takes a while for us to get going. Teams have been taking a lot of time off the clock so we've had minimal possessions. We've been talking when we get the ball we need to score and that's what we have been doing recently but tonight a little different condition so some turnovers really hurt us, but we still scored quite a bit.”

As for the game next week against Hallsville, Caton said it's going to be the biggest game of their career so far. “There’s going to be so many people there, plus it’s on Senior Night,” Caton said. “I think it’s going to be crazy. The stands have been really full for our other home games, and then there is a conference title on the line. It's going to be nuts. I'm excited.”

The first half against Eldon was definitely too close for comfort. But like the previous two games, the Mustangs hit paydirt first on a 10-play, 61-yard drive for the score with 7:00 left in the first quarter. The 7 yard run by senior running back Bryce Veach put Eldon on top 6-0. Veach also scored on the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 8-0.

As for the Pirates, they had a great opportunity to answer Eldon after moving the ball to the 11. However, on the seventh play of the drive, the Mustangs picked off a Caton pass at the 4-yard line.

Boonville got the ball back four plays later after Jackson Johns picked off his second pass in two weeks at the Eldon 20. Two plays later, Caton scored from 17 yards out to cut the lead to two at 8-6. McKee added the two-point conversion to make it 12-for-12 in the last four games to tie the game at 8-all.

The Pirates’ defense took over after that by forcing Eldon to punt from its own 40. Seven plays later, Boonville hit paydirt again on a 4-yard run by Caton to extend the lead to 14-8 with 8:28 left in the half. Unfortunately on the two-point conversion, the Mustangs stopped the Pirates short of the goal line to end the streak of 12 straight.

A fake punt on fourth and seven then set Eldon up on its next score as the Mustangs capped off a 14 play drive when sophomore quarterback Hunter Hees hit senior running back Preston Hees on a 6 yard pass for a touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 with 1:12 left.

Both teams also scored one touchdown and a two-point conversion in the third quarter, with Boonville hitting paydirt with 5:53 left on a 4-yard run by McKee. McKee also scored on the two-point conversion to give the Pirates the lead at 22-14. Of course, the Mustangs answered with a touchdown of their own on a 7 yard pass from Hees to Hees along with the two-point conversion to tie the game at 22-all with 8.8 seconds remaining.

However, it was all Boonville after that with 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter on runs of 23, 3, 1 and 5 yards. McKee scored on three of the four touchdowns, while Caton added his third of the ball game.

Lomax finished the game with two catches for 22 yards, while Dakota Troost added one catch for 17 yards.

For Eldon, senior running back Mason Kirkweg had 26 carries for 105 yards while Veach added 16 carries for 101 yards and one touchdown. Hunter Hees completed 6 of 10 passes for 62 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, while Preston Hees had three catches for 25 yards and two scores.