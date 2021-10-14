Ss. Peter & Paul finishes unbeaten at 18-0 with sweep against LSE in season finale

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade volleyball team couldn’t have predicted that they would finish the season at 18-0.

But that’s exactly what the Lady Warriors did Wednesday night during a “Pink Out” game at the Windsor gymnasium at BHS by beating arch-rival LSE in two straight sets 25-18 and 25-17.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Carol Griffin said what a great atmosphere for both teams to play under. “I’m so proud how these girls played all year and completed their season,” Griffin said. “They are such a fun, hard working bunch of girls. I’m looking forward to what the future has instore for them.”

Mabry Caton led the Lady Warriors with seven assists, five aces, one kill and one dig. Ellise Kirchner finished the match with six assists, three aces and one kill, while Bella Imhoff had nine kills, two aces, one assist and one block, and Delaney Rowlett with five kills, three aces and one block.

In the seventh grade match, Ss. Peter & Paul won in two straight sets against LSE 25-15 and 25-14 to closeout the season at 11-2-2 overall.

Griffin said what another great night for this group of girls. “This has been an exciting season,” Griffin said. “This is a great bunch and fun to work with. I love how they want to improve and better their skills.”

Katie Drummond led the Lady Warriors with 10 aces, one kill and one dig. Elizabeth Eichelberger finished the match with nine aces, while Charlotte Rohrbach had six kills and one block, Isabel Alvizo four assists and one ace, Aubrey Frederick two aces and Lauren Venable with two assists.

In the seventh grade B match, which consisted of both sixth and seventh graders, Ss. Peter & Paul fell to LSE 14-25 and 17-25.

Griffin said she’s looking forward to working with these young girls next year. “Their skills will be stronger and improved over the next two years,” Griffin said.

Emily Cowherd led Ss. Peter & Paul’s seventh grade B team with five aces, two kills and one assist. Ellise Gramlich had two aces and one kill, while Jaden Ronnfeldt added one ace, one assist and one kill, Aubrey Frederick and Avery Rapp each with one ace, and Aesa Fjell with one assist.

Ss. Peter & Paul picks up sweep against St. Peters of Marshall

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls volleyball picked up a sweep Tuesday night on the road by beating St. Peters of Marshall 25-14 in the eighth grade match and 25-8 and 25-3 in the seventh grade match.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Carol Griffin said of the eighth graders: “Just so proud how these girls have come together this season. A great and fun bunch to coach. I look forward to what they do in the future. Our serves and hitting gave St. Peters trouble. I’m glad to see Kylie back in action.”

Mabry Caton led the Lady Warriors with 15 aces along with four kills and two assists. Bella Imhoff finished the match with five aces, five kills, three assists and one dig, while Delaney Rowlett had five kills, two aces and one assist, Ellise Kirchner seven assists, one ace and one kill, Addison Johnson two aces, two assists and one block, and Lauren Thompson with one ace and one kill.

In the seventh grade match, Griffin said it was a great night for these ladies, especially Charlotte and Isabel hitting and setting. “They really have come together the last two weeks,” Griffin said. “They are playing together and making plays.”

Isabel Alvizo was the team leader for Ss. Peter & Paul’s seventh grade with eight aces and 10 assists. Charlotte Rohrbach finished the match with 11 kills, five aces and two blocks, while Katie Drummond added five aces, two kills and one assist, Lauren Venable two aces and two assists, Aubrey Frederick with two aces and two assists and Elizabeth Eichelberger with two aces and one kill.

In the sixth grade match, Ss. Peter & Paul won in three sets 25-27, 25-17 and 15-10.

Griffin said this was a great match for these young girls. “They played great,” Griffin said. “Brooklyn and Ellise Gramlich had a great night serving. They passed and served well. Emily Cowherd does a great job passing and knowing where to place the ball to score.”

Brooklyn Alberts finished the match for the Lady Warriors with 13 aces and two kills. Ellise Gramlich had seven aces, one assist and one kill, while Emily Cowherd added three kills and two aces, Jaden Ronnfeldt three aces, one assist and one kill, Avery Rapp three aces, Aubrey Frederick two aces, and Aesa Fjell with one ace and one assist.