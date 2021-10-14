Ss. Peter & Paul 7th competes in St. Peters of Marshall Tournament

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh grade volleyball team fared well over the weekend while competing in the St. Peters of Marshall Tournament.

Although the Lady Warriors wound up finishing 4-4 in the tournament, head coach Carol Griffin said the girls challenged themselves to block more and work on hitting. “I thought Elizabeth Eichelberger did a great job in back row as our libero,” Griffin said. “Isabel Alvizo continues to be able to calm the second ball for our hitters, Charlotte Rohrbach and Katie Drummond, along with Isabel working the net more than they have, which in turn will make them become more confident and better. Lauren Venable does a good job in her setting row, and when in back row she makes great passes.”

In the opening round in pool play against St. Peters of Marshall, the Lady Warriors dropped the first set 19-25 but won the second set 25-18.

In that match, Charlotte Rohrbach had nine kills, three aces and one assist. Alvizo finished the match with six assists and one ace, while Drummond added three aces and three kills, Venable with three assists, two kills and two digs, Eichelberger with two assists, one ace and one kill and Aubrey Frederick with one ace.

In the second match against St. Paul’s of Concordia in pool play, the Lady Warriors again finished the match with a split by winning the first set 25-14 and dropping the second set 23-25.

Venable led Ss. Peter & Paul with 11 aces, five assists, four kills and one dig. Drummond finished the match with six kills, four aces and three assists, while Rohrbach had six kills, three aces and one assist, Alvizo five assists, two aces and two kills, Eichelberger two aces, and Frederick with one ace.

In the opening round in bracket play, Ss. Peter & Paul won in two straight sets against St. Paul’s of Concordia 25-7 and 25-15.

Rohrbach led the Lady Warriors with eight kills and two blocks in the match against St. Paul’s of Concordia. Alvizo finished the match with eight assists and one kill, while Drummond added three aces, one assist and one kill, Eichelberger four aces and one kill, Venable two aces and two assists and Avery Rapp with one kill.

Griffin said Ss. Peter & Paul then went up against a very talented Blue Springs (St. Timothy) team and lost in two straight sets 10-25 and 17-25.