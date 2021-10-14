New Franklin boys and girls win season opener

The New Franklin boys and girls middle school basketball teams opened the 2021 season in winning fashion Monday night in the Prairie Home Tournament.

While the Lady Bulldogs defeated Tuscumbia 31-24, the New Franklin boys also led Fatima from start to finish for a 63-1 win.

New Franklin girls middle school basketball coach Morgan Vetter said this was a great first win for the team. “They worked hard for this win with a great group effort and toughness,” Vetter said. “Proud is an understatement.”

New Franklin opened up a sizeable lead at the half against Tuscumbia 20-7 and then outscored the Lions 7-6 in the third quarter to go up 27-13. Tuscumbia held a 11-4 advantage in the final period.

Lily Chitwood led the scoring attack for New Franklin with 16 points. Lydia Burnett chipped in seven, Callie Chitwood four, and Skylar Greenwood and Canna Jennings each with two.

Maddie Blarshship had 12 points for Tuscumbia.

As for the New Franklin boys, they also held a comfortable lead at the half against Fatima while going up 43-0. The Bulldogs also held a 20-1 advantage in the second half.

“The boys had a solid opening game tonight,” said New Franklin coach Jim Schlotzhauer. “I was very pleased with our attitude and effort in the game. We played hard for 25 minutes, ran the floor well, and executed in the half court. Hopefully we have a good couple days of practice and come ready to play on Thursday.”

Cade Schlotzhauer had 21 points and Landon Shaw 20 to lead New Franklin. Daniel Hackman tossed in eight, while Lane Hackman and Nolan McGowan added six points each and Haven Singleton with two.

Cameron Waehr had the only point in the game for Fatima.