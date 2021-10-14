LSE Pirates 8th grade upends Versailles 22-8 in TCC, seventh grade loses 8-0

The LSE Pirates eighth grade football team put up 22 first half points to beat Versailles 22-8 Tuesday night in Tri-County Conference action.

As for the LSE seventh grade football team, they fell to Versailles 8-0.

While the win improved the eighth grade team’s record to 2-3 overall, the seventh grade dropped to 1 3.

LSE football coach Seth Brimer said this was the most complete game on defense and the team is making huge strides on offense. “We tackled well and were much better at executing the offense,” Brimer said. “Unfortunately for the seventh graders, we were only able to play one half of football. We have one more game this Saturday and hopefully we finish on a high note.”

The LSE Pirates eighth grade team never trailed in the game against Versailles and hit paydirt on three different occasions in the first half-one touchdown and a two-point conversion in the first quarter and two touchdowns in the second quarter. Meanwhile, after a scoreless third quarter, the Pirates finally surrendered a touchdown in the fourth.

Brad Norbury was the leading rusher in the game for LSE with 14 carries for 56 yards and one touchdown. Clayton Schuster finished the game with five carries for 41 yards and one touchdown while completing 3 of 5 passes for 42 yards and one score. Parker Brenner had four carries for 9 yards.

Logan Conz had two receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown for the Pirates, while Darrin Leonard added one catch for 6 yards.

On defense, Schuster led all tacklers with nine tackles and one tackle for loss. Zyren Mack finished the game with six total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack, while Brody Porter added six total tackles and one tackle for loss, Seth Thomas four tackles and one interception, Baylor Jackson four tackles and one fumble recovery, Parker Brenner and Aiden Meyers each with four tackles, Logan Turk and Darrin Leonard each with three tackles, Austin Ellifrit, Logan Conz and Carter Felten with two tackles each, and Myles Collum with one tackle.

In the seventh grade game, Versailles scored the game’s only touchdown in the first quarter.

Chase Chamberlain and Tatum Hough each had three rushing yards in the game for LSE, while Dylan Clark had two carries for 2 yards. Hough was 0 for 1 on his only pass attempt.

On defense, Hough led the Pirates with a total of eight tackles. Chamberlain finished the game with six tackles, while Jett Storm added four tackles and one tackle for loss, Tyler Fizer four tackles, Alex McDonald, Gavin Ridgeway, Bryson Welch and Sammy Hage each with three tackles, Dylan Clark and Blaine Begemann with two tackles each, and Alexander Ewings and Carmen Mendez with one tackle apiece.