Lang and LeGrant qualify for state golf tournament

Boonville junior golfers Zoey Lang and Hannah LeGrant will be moving on to the state tournament after placing in the top 16 Monday during the Class 2 District 2 Tournament at Heritage Hills Golf Course in Moberly.

Lang finished second overall in the tournament with a 9 over par 70, while LeGrant made the cut with a 30 over par 100 to finish 16th overall.

Lang and LeGrant will compete at the state tournament on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 18-19 at Columbia Country Club.

Boonville golf coach Rob VanderLinden said

Kirksville captured the team title with a score of 370. Helias finished second at 381, followed by Boonville at 385, Southern Boone at 389, Fulton at 405, Blair Oaks at 485, Marshall at 486, Wright City at 527, Warrenton at 533, Moberly at 559, North Point at 564 and Mexico at 591.

As for individual scores, Lily Frazier of Southern Boone finished 8 over with a score of 78 to edge out Lang for the title.

Addison Isabelle Davis of Kirksville fired a 18 hole score of 80, followed by Sophia Hinds of Helias 81, Lila Frazier of Southern Boone 83, Grace Siegel of Fulton 86, Grace Ousley of Fulton 87, Sophie VanDyne of Helias 90, Kennedi Rowe of Mexico 92, Maya Kaelyn McKiver of Kirksville 93, Samantha Lane Butkovich of Warrenton 95, Grace Emily Rogers of North Point 96, Anna Marie Lauren Jenkins of Kirksville 98, Leah Weaver of Marshall 98, Morgan Lynn Lunsford of Kirksville 99, Hannah LeGrant of Boonville 100, Merrick Laine Owens of Warrenton 100, and Hannah Rackers of Blair Oaks 100.

As for the three remaining Boonville golfers, senior Rayghan Skoufos finished in 19th place with a score of 102, while Leah Ziegelbein carded a score of 104 for 24th place and Carlie Daniel with a score of 108 in 27th place.