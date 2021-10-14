Lady Pirates pick up sweep against Versailles in TCC

The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team had two goals Tuesday night on the road against the Versailles Tigers.

The first goal of the match was to beat Versailles in three straight sets. As for the second goal, the Lady Pirates wanted to improve their standing in the Tri-County Conference. As it turned out, Boonville accomplished both feats by beating Versailles 25-23, 25-12 and 25-16 to improve to 12-9-3 overall and 4-3 in league play.

Boonville volleyball coach Dina Herzog said it was another much needed conference win. “We need to perfect areas of the game and get ready for districts next week,” Herzog said. “Our serve receive needs to be on target. We know we are a good serve receive team, but we need to be more aggressive and call the ball early. Sometimes our choices are what’s easiest, not what’s best for the team. I said it early on, I have a lot of great athletes. We can turn it on and surprise many teams.”

Junior Madison Smith led the Lady Pirates with 11 kills on 25 attack attempts along with five blocks. Kylee Turner finished the match with a team-high 19 assists, while Cassidy Bishop led the team with 11 digs. Genae Hodge, meanwhile, was the team leader with four aces.

Smith also had three aces, six digs and two assists for Boonville, while Turner finished the match with five digs, two aces and one kill on three attack attempts, Hodge with two kills on seven attack attempts and two digs, Nora Morris with nine kills on 23 attack attempts, eight digs and three aces, Addi Brownfield with eight digs, four kills on 14 attack attempts, three assists and one ace, Lillian Rohrbach with five digs, three assists and two kills on five attack attempts, and Addy Nichols with four digs.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Versailles in straight sets 25-8 and 25-21.

Boonville JV coach Joedi Herzog said the first game went super fast and the girls played well. “Second game we definitely let up and didn’t play at our level,” Herzog said. “Claire Witting led the team with four digs, five assists, one block, one kill and one ace. Ava Esser led the team with five kills, followed by Kinley Fox with three. This is the last week of play for the JV. The girls played Thursday night at home and then Saturday in the Hickman Tournament, so we’re looking to finish strong this season.”

Fox also had two aces, one dig and one assist in the match for the Lady Pirates. Elly Rapp finished the match with three assists, one dig and one ace, while Twelva Mason added three blocks and two kills, Haylee Hamilton with three digs and one ace, and Ashlen Holman and Ava Parman each with one ace.