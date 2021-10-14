Lady Pirates have one bad inning in 4-3 loss to Notre Dame de Sion

The Boonville Lady Pirates softball team had one bad inning and that proved to be the difference in a 4-3 loss Tuesday night against Notre Dame de Sion in the opening round of the Class 3 District 7 Tournament in Odessa.

In a No. 3 versus No. 6 matchup, the Lady Pirates finished the game by outscoring Notre Dame de Sion 3-0 from the fourth inning on after adding one run in each of the fourth, sixth and seventh innings. However, the four-run fourth was all it took for Notre Dame de Sion to send Boonville packing for the rest of the season.

Boonville closed out the season at 12-15 overall.

In other games in the tournament on Tuesday, No. 1 Holden topped No. 8 Clinton 5-1, No. 4 Odessa upended No. 5 Oak Grove 9-5, and No. 2 Pleasant Hill defeated No. 7 Knob Noster 5-0.

Boonville girls softball coach Christie Zoeller said Abby (Pulliam) pitched an amazing game by striking out 13 batters and only allowing four hits. Pulliam closed out the season at 10-10 overall. Hannah Lange picked up the win in the circle for Notre Dame de Sion. In seven innings. Lange allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

“This is a game that just spiraled out of control and it was like a snowball that couldn’t be stopped,” Zoeller said. “Our errors are what took this game away from us. This is a loss that hurts, a lot. As a season goes on you know there is eventually going to be an end, but as a coach you hope that your players go out and play hard and fight to make the season last as long as possible. This is a game we walk away from with a lot of regret, and that just makes it all a little harder to swallow. This is an amazing group of ladies. They play hard for each other and really are a team that would do anything for one another. They have a ton of heart and work hard each day.

“ They respect their coaches and are just great people. One bad inning ended everything and I hate that for these girls. Our six seniors are some of the finest people I have had the privilege of coaching and I wish their time here would have ended in a different way. I know the six of them have amazing futures ahead of them and we can’t wait to see all that they would accomplish. For the 14 girls returning I hope the feeling of this loss is something they used to drive them in the offseason. We will use this to make us stronger and to help this Lady Pirates program continue to thrive in the future.”

Despite the loss, Boonville managed to out-hit Notre Dame de Sion 5-4 with Jordyn Fuemmeler going 1-for-3 with one triple. Cora Thompson finished the game with one double and one RBI, while Emma West had one single and one RBI, and Rachel Massa and Lillian Newham each with one single. Josie Widel also drove in one run.

For Notre Dame de Sion, Lange had one single and drove in two runs. Lauren Ellwanger and Angie Ferrara also had one single each.