Boonville soccer team falls to St. Paul’s Lutheran, 9-1

The Boonville Pirates soccer team had yet another tough loss Tuesday night on the road, losing to St. Paul’s Lutheran of Concordia 9-1.

While the loss dropped Boonville to 0-11 overall, head coach Alec Adair said St. Pauls was a team with a lot of size and they were talented on the ball. “A lot of holes in the formation were shown and now we know what weaknesses we need to work on,” Adair said. “It’s really a simple fix to a lot of our problems. A lot of our issues came from one or two out of position moments that broke down the middle of the field. The boys played hard and didn’t stop fighting against this talented team. We’ll make the adjustments and be ready for Moberly on Thursday.”

Boonville trailed St. Paul’s Lutheran 5-0 at the half and then surrendered four more goals in the second half at the 40, 44, 71 and 78 minute mark. The Pirates lone goal in the second half came at the 46 minute mark when senior Tucker Lorenz found the back of the net.

St. Paul’s Lutheran finished the match with 25 shot attempts and 13 shots on goal compared to only 10 shot attempts and five shots on goal by Boonville.

Boonville senior goalie Gage Allison finished the match with 12 saves.

Boonville also had nine fouls in the game compared to 10 for St. Paul’s Lutheran.

After Thursday’s game at Moberly, Boonville will return home for a match against Missouri Military Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. Then, on Thursday, Oct. 21, the Pirates will travel to Sedalia for a game against the Smith-Cotton Tigers at 5.