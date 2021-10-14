Boonville JV football falls on the road against Versailles, 34-14

The Boonville Pirates JV football team dropped a 34-14 decision on the road Monday night against the Versailles Tigers in Tri-County Conference action.

Despite playing just two quarters, Boonville JV coach Ryan Brimer said this was a tough game. “We have not tackled well for the last few games,” Brimer said. “One of our bright spots was Rylee West. He has played great in every position we’ve asked of him this year. He has played offensive tackle and guard as well as defensive end and tackle.”

While the loss dropped Boonville to 2-5 overall and 2-4 in the TCC, the Pirates were very much in the thick of things in the first quarter while trailing 14-8. However, in the second quarter, Versailles outscored Boonville 20-6 to win the game by 20.

Freshman quarterback Evan Bishop once again led the Pirates by completing 5 of 15 passes for 118 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Cooper Pfeiffer was the leading receiver for Boonville with one catch for 60 yards and one touchdown. Rhad Leathers finished with one catch for 51 yards and one score, while Jamal Franklin and Will Stock each had one catch for 4 yards.

Franklin was also the leading rusher for Boonville with one carry for 9 yards.

On defense, Rylee West and Conner Baysinger tied for the team-high with six tackles each. West also had two tackles for loss, while Baysinger finished the game with 1.5 tackles for loss. Franklin had four tackles and one tackle for loss, while Ross Brackman added four tackles and one half sack, Rhad Leathers three tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack, Chase Amos two tackles and Cooper Pfeiffer, Levi Martin and Lance Haynes each with one tackle.

The Boonville Pirates JV football team will closeout the 2021 season on Monday, Oct. 18th at home against the Eldon Mustangs, starting at 6 p.m.