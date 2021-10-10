Westran rallies in seventh, beats New Franklin 14-13

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs softball team may have had its toughest loss of the season Thursday night on the road against the Westran Hornets.

Although the Lady Bulldogs have dropped several close games this season, one being a 4-3 loss to Boonville in extra innings, the loss Thursday may have been tougher to swallow-especially after New Franklin led 13-11 going into the bottom of the seventh against Westran.

As it turned out, Westran wound up scoring three runs in the seventh for a 14-13 victory.

The loss dropped New Franklin to 11-1 on the season.

“Tough loss,” said New Franklin coach Ross Dowell. “We started really well and jumped out to a 9-1 lead. I think we let up on our concentration and Westran never quit and just kept grinding. However, we got down but showed a lot of heart and retook the lead in the seventh. In the end, we didn’t make the plays to win. We allowed too many free bases and made too many mistakes in the field. The offensive output was good but defensively we need to clean things up.”

The game definitely had its ups and downs, with Westran drawing first blood with one run in the bottom half of the first. However, in the second inning, New Franklin scored in a big way with seven runs to make it 7-1. The Lady Bulldogs would tack on two more runs in the top half of the third to extend the lead to 9-1 only to have Westran rally back with one in its half of the inning to make it 9-2.

Of course, the game was far from being over at that point as Westran added another run in the fourth, six again in the fifth and two in the sixth to go up 11-9. Meanwhile, in the seventh inning, New Franklin plated four more runs to go up 13-11 only to have Westran add three runs in the bottom half of the inning for the win.

Harvey picked up the complete-game victory for Westran, while Brynn Belstle took the loss for New Franklin. In seven innings, Harvey allowed 13 runs on six hits and 11 walks while striking out three batters. Belstle, meanwhile, pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up 14 runs on 10 hits and six walks while striking out 15 batters.

Westran also out-hit New Franklin 10-6, with Black going 3-for-4 with two singles, one double and one RBI. Harvey finished the game with two singles.

For New Franklin, Belstle homered and drove in four runs. Sophia Held finished the game with one double while Heaven-Lee Hundley added one single and two RBIs, Addy Salmon and Emersyn Eads each with one single and one RBI and Jayna Matthews with one single.